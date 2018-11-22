DAWN.COM

Afghanistan has not shared any information on SP Dawar's case: FO

Naveed SiddiquiNovember 22, 2018

Martyred SP Tahir Khan Dawar. — File photo
Afghanistan has not shared any information about Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar's murder so far, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said during a media briefing on Thursday.

He, however, gave assurance that Pakistani authorities were investigating the abduction and murder of SP Dawar, whose body was found in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province last week — a fortnight after he was kidnapped from Islamabad.

A diplomatic row broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to a two-day delay in the handing over of the SP's body by the latter. Pakistan had accused the Afghan side of playing politics over a body and delaying its handover.

Dr Faisal, during today's briefing, also touched upon the recent tweets by Pakistani officials — including by Prime Minister Imran Khan — about United States President Donald Trump's tirade against about Pakistan and said that the responses were meant to "set the record straight".

In a recent interview to Fox News, Trump had said that "they (Pakistan) don't do a damn thing for us". The statement did not sit well with Pakistani officials, with Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari saying Trump "suffers conveniently from perpetual historic amnesia!". Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif reminded the US president that Pakistan "continues to pay in blood for what we did for USA".

Prime Minister Imran Khan had led the sharp reaction by hinting at review of foreign policy options and asking the US president to introspect on the real reasons for America’s failure in Afghanistan.

'US communication with Afghan Taliban is welcome'

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan was aware of talks between US and Afghan Taliban. He added that the country "welcomes" the talks that are being held to reach a peaceful end to the 17-year long Afghan war.

The FO spokesperson further said that Pakistan had provided intelligence to the US in order to counter terrorists in the region.

