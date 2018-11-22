Shehryar Afridi urges media to play its due role in safeguarding national security

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday urged the media to play its due role when it comes to national security.

Addressing a seminar held in Islamabad over the role of media in national security, Shehryar Afridi took aim at prevalent media policies, stressing that safeguarding the national security is not just the responsibility of soldiers manning borders but the entire society.

"Till when will we continue trying to alter our norms to please goras [foreigners]," he said. "Why do we need to amplify our narrative?"

The state minister claimed that news regarding Aasia Bibi gets its due attention in the media but the issue of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and the government's efforts to repatriate her gets largely overlooked.

The minister complained that misinformation was being spread about himself and the government, especially since he has started taking initiatives against corrupt elements.

He pointed out what he thought were shortcomings on the part of the media, and claimed that the positive aspects of the country do not always get highlighted.

The state minister asked the nation to give more time to the federal government, instead of asking for accountability over the first 100 days in power.

Shehryar Afridi said: "We are being asked for results. Let me assure you, we will answer for each and every penny [we spend]. Give us some time. We will set examples for the next generations. For heaven's sake, don't jump to conclusions."

The PTI leader also discussed the recent protests that erupted in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's decision to acquit Aasia Bibi of blasphemy charges.

"We did not understand the Sharia of Allah Almighty and the Prophet (PBUH)," he said. "Prime Minister Imran Khan took an initiative to make the world realise that the pretext of freedom of expression should not be used for the defamation of any religion."

Afridi also touched upon civil-military relations, saying close coordination between the two is the need of the hour.