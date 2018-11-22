Agreements signed with 10 countries to bring 'looted money' back: PM's special assistant

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar has said that the government has signed agreements with 10 countries to bring "the looted money of the nation" back, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Akbar, while speaking to a private news channel, said that the government has gathered important information about the money and that the details about the Rs700 billion "looted public money" will be shared with the nation through media in due time.

He said that the government will continue the due process of accountability and that a legal process is underway to "bring back the looted money stashed away abroad".

The prime minister's special assistant also said that the government will protect the interests of overseas Pakistanis and the business community will be facilitated for boosting economic activities in the country.

A day earlier, while addressing overseas Pakistanis in Malaysia, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also spoken about the efforts being made to facilitate expats in contributing to the country's economy.