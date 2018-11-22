Construction of dams is imperative for Pakistan, CJP Nisar tells UK fundraiser

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who is in the United Kingdom for a week-long visit, has said that construction of dams is imperative for Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

The chief justice while, talking to British parliamentarians of Pakistani origin in London, said that funds are required to construct Diamer Bhasha Dam. He said that the unresolved water crisis will force the people to migrate from the country if not addressed.

Justice Saqib Nisar also visited the British Parliament yesterday. Separately, he participated in a reception held in his honour by the lawyers of central London.

He praised the role of overseas Pakistanis for their parent country and told the audience of the reception that overseas Pakistanis play a crucial role to stabilise the country's economy.

Talking about Pakistan's current situation, the chief justice said that the country is prospering and justice is available on equal basis to all castes and creeds. He added that he is the chief justice of the entire country and not of a particular party or sect. "Requirements of justice are being fulfilled in the country," he added.

Justice Saqib Nisar's visit to the UK is aimed at raising funds for construction of the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. He is expected to return on Nov 28.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams fund has so far received Rs7.9 billion.

On July 4, the apex court had issued directives that the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams should start immediately, and appealed to the Pakistanis — including those residing abroad — to donate for the cause.

The court had formed a committee to monitor the progress of construction and directed that an account be opened with the SC's registrar in which all donations will be collected. It also said that all those donating for the cause will not be asked of their sources of income.

The chief justice had initiated the donation process by announcing Rs1 million donation for the cause during the hearing of a case pertaining to the construction of Kalabagh dam.

"It was said that 'even the Supreme Court's father' cannot construct dams," the CJP had noted, reminding the naysayers that the Constitution had given the court the power to make it happen.