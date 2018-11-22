NAB's request for 7-day transit remand of Shahbaz approved by Lahore accountability court

An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday approved the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for a seven-day remand of the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif.

The court ordered the director general (DG) NAB to allow Shahbaz to meet his family according to the law and also ordered that his medical check up be conducted.

The PML-N president appeared before the accountability court where Judge Syed Najmul Hassan was hearing NAB's request.

This is the third time NAB requested Shahbaz's transit remand. On November 10, Shahbaz's physical remand was extended until Nov 24. Earlier, on November 6, an accountability court in Islamabad had extended his transit remand until Nov 10.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has issued a production order for a third time to enable the leader of the opposition to attend the upcoming session of the lower house of parliament starting from Friday, sources told Dawn on Tuesday.

The session has been summoned by the speaker on the requisition of the opposition which wanted to discuss a number of issues, including the alleged political victimisation of the government’s opponents by NAB.

The opposition submitted the requisition notice signed by 88 members soon after the prorogation of the assembly on Nov 9. The opposition has submitted a five-point agenda with the notice for discussion during the requisitioned session.

The agenda includes a discussion on “use of NAB as a tool for political coercion, government’s 100-day performance, economic situation in the country, especially the alarming price hikes and inflation, progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and law and order situation in the country”.

This is the second time that the speaker has had to summon the assembly session on the requisition of the opposition since the Shahbaz's arrest by NAB on Oct 5.

Security arrangements have been tightened today and a large contingency of police have been deployed around the accountability court.

Roads leading to the court have also been closed with containers.

Allegations against Sharif

According to a NAB notice sent to the former Punjab chief minister on January 16, 2018, Sharif is accused of ordering the cancellation of award of contract of Ashiana-i-Iqbal to successful bidder Chaudhry Latif and Sons, and engineering the award of the contract to Lahore Casa Developers, a proxy group of Paragon City Private Limited, which resulted in the loss of approximately Rs193 million.

He is also accused of directing the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to assign the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), resulting in the award of contract to Lahore Casa Developers, causing a loss of Rs715m and the ultimate failure of the project.

NAB has also accused Sharif of directing the PLDC to award the consultancy services of the Ashiana-i-Iqbal project to Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (ECSP) for Rs 192m while the actual cost was supposed to be Rs35m as quoted by Nespak.