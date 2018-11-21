DAWN.COM

Noted progressive poet, writer Fahmida Riaz passes away

Dawn.comNovember 21, 2018

Fahmida Raiz was hailed by many as the pioneer in feminist literature. —Dawn Archives
Noted poet and prose writer Fahmida Riaz passed away on Wednesday evening in Lahore.

The eminent progressive writer, who was also hailed by many as the pioneer in feminist literature, had been suffering from illness for the past few months.

She was also a human rights activist and the author of more than 15 books on fiction and poetry. Her collection of poetry includes ‘Patthar Ki Zaban’, ‘Dhoop’, ‘Pura Chand’, ‘Admi Ki Zindagi’ and more. Her novels include ‘Zinda Bahar’, ‘Godaavari’ and ‘Karachi’. She was famous for her revolutionary and contrary to tradition poetry.

Fahmida Raiz also contributed to the Urdu literature as a translator. Whether it was Ismail Kadare from Albania or Maulana Rumi, she was knowledgeable about world fiction and classical poetry.

