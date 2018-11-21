DAWN.COM

Noted progressive poet, writer Fahmida Riaz passes away at 72

Dawn.comUpdated November 21, 2018

Fahmida Raiz was hailed by many as the pioneer in feminist literature. —Dawn Archives
Noted poet and prose writer Fahmida Riaz passed away on Wednesday evening in Lahore. She was 72.

Her funeral will be held after Asr prayers in Lahore's Askari 1 area on Thursday.

The eminent progressive writer, who was also hailed by many as a pioneer in feminist literature, had been suffering from illness for the past few months.

Apart from authoring more than 15 books on fiction and poetry, she was also a human rights activist. Her first literary work was published in 1967, titling ‘Pather Ki Zuban’. Her collection of poetry includes ‘Dhoop’, ‘Pura Chand’, ‘Admi Ki Zindagi’ and more. Her novels include ‘Zinda Bahar’, ‘Godaavari’ and ‘Karachi’. She was famous for her revolutionary and contrary to tradition poetry.

When Badan Dareeda, her second collection of verse, appeared in 1973, she was accused of using erotic and sensual expressions in her poetry. The themes prevalent in her verse were, until then, considered taboo for women writers.

Fahmida Raiz also contributed to the Urdu literature as a translator. Whether it was Ismail Kadare from Albania or Maulana Rumi, she was knowledgeable about world fiction and classical poetry.

Born into a literary family of Meerut (India) in July 1946, Fahmida Riaz, in addition to her literary pursuits, always played an active role in social and political activities.

She lived in self-exile for over six years in India when former military dictator Gen Zia-ul-Haq ruled over Pakistan.

She was appointed managing director of what was then the National Book Council of Pakistan during the first PPP government (1988-90). In Benazir Bhutto's second tenure as prime minister, she became associated with the ministry of culture.

In 2009, she was appointed the chief editor of the Urdu Dictionary Board in Karachi.

Condolences pour in

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed sorrow over the demise of Fahmida Riaz and termed it a loss not only for literature but also for democracy. The former information minister praised the progressive writer for her work. “Fahmida Riaz had worked sincerely throughout her life for the rights of women,” she said.

Famous writer Kamila Shamsie also expressed grief over the death of Riaz, calling her "one of the brightest of lights in the dark days" of dictatorship.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday expressed sadness at Riaz's passing. "She was a poet, activist and feminist in times of profound darkness for the free, creative voice. Her challenge to patriarchy was never ambiguous. May she rest in peace," shared Rehman on Twitter.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also paid tribute to Riaz's work, saying: "Her poetry challenged traditionalism at so many levels as she reflected the voice and emotions of women unchained. Her sensitivity and often sensuality of expression was unique."

Comments (15)

Nasir Soomro
Nov 21, 2018 11:30pm

Another era ended with Fahimda Riaz. RIP

FAIRTALK
Nov 21, 2018 11:31pm

May her soul Rest In Peace.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Nov 22, 2018 12:31am

Very sad news. Pakistan has lost an icon literary figure. RIP.

Hani_Layyah
Nov 22, 2018 01:12am

Pretty faces are leaving us. . RIP you valiant lady

Osama Siddique
Nov 22, 2018 02:10am

The world loses exceptional writer, brave soul & noble, sensitive heart. Had privilege of meeting her on more than a few occasions. Found her remarkable combination of someone steadfast in her principles with a poet's heart. What an inspiration. Bless you.

Ayesha
Nov 22, 2018 03:54am

Inna lillahi was inna ilahi rajaun. Sad news. Yet another literary luminary leaves us. The whole nation is poorer .

THE MORNING STAR
Nov 22, 2018 07:37am

Rest in peace. Brave lady. You will be missed by all those who value our culture.

Nadeem
Nov 22, 2018 07:56am

RIP-Ameen!

Madhusudhan Tokala
Nov 22, 2018 08:10am

It is indeed a demise of a force against tyrants.

M.Raina
Nov 22, 2018 08:41am

Fahmida Riaz won hearts in India as well. An accomplished poet and columnist who inspired quite a few feminist writers in India.Her poem kya tum bhi hum jaise ho still resonates here.

mraina

ali ahmed
Nov 22, 2018 09:00am

RIP..

Meesaq Zaidi
Nov 22, 2018 09:05am

RIP Fahmida Riaz.

liberal
Nov 22, 2018 10:04am

Fehmida Riaz a very Big loss for all of us may her soul rest in peace

Imran Latif
Nov 22, 2018 10:29am

RIP

Sohail Syed
Nov 22, 2018 10:30am

Not only a great literary figure but a brave fighter against dictatorship and injustice.

