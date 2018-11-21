2 killed in roadside IED blast in Bajaur

At least two people were killed when a roadside bomb exploded near a vehicle in Bajaur tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday evening, a district official said.

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the road by unidentified miscreants went off as the vehicle passed through the Charmang area of Bajaur's Nawagai tehsil, an official in the district's political administration told DawnNewsTV.

Two people riding the vehicle, identified as Amanullah and Gul Badin, died as a result of the explosion. Their vehicle was also totalled by the impact.

Security forces sealed the area — which lies close to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border — after the blast and started a search operation.

This is the second reported incident of violence today, when Eid Miladun Nabi is being celebrated across the country. An IED explosion at a mosque in Balochistan's Chaman area left nine people injured, also in the evening.

The blast in Bajaur comes days after a tribal elder was seriously wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Nawagai tehsil.

Fencing of hundreds of kilometres of border areas along with Afghanistan’s Kunar province has been underway in Bajaur to secure Pakistan from cross-border terror attacks.

The number of attacks in the country has fallen by around 70 per cent due to a combination of military offensives against Taliban bases along the Afghan border and government initiatives to tackle militancy, but attacks on security and civilian targets continue to occur occasionally.