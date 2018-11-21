DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Live

Several injured in blast at mosque in Balochistan's Chaman

Syed Ali ShahUpdated November 21, 2018

Email

People are gathered inside the mosque where the blast took place. — DawnNewsTV
People are gathered inside the mosque where the blast took place. — DawnNewsTV

An explosion has taken place at a mosque in Balochistan's Chaman area, DawnNewsTV is reporting.

At least seven people, including the mosque's prayer leader (khateeb), have been injured as a result of the blast, which rocked the entire neighbourhood, police sources say. The mosque is located on Taj Road in Chaman, which lies near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Damage caused at the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV
Damage caused at the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Chaman for medical treatment where a state of emergency has been imposed to treat the injured.

The blast — the nature of which has not been ascertained as yet — was so powerful that it was heard far and wide.

A video shared on Twitter appears to show the damage caused by the explosion in the mosque.

Police, Levies and Frontier Corps officials have cordoned off the site of the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A toxic Twitter war

A toxic Twitter war

The latest Pakistan-US spat has made it difficult to maintain even the illusion of meaningful alignment.

Editorial

November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.
Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...