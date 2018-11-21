Several injured in blast at mosque in Balochistan's Chaman

An explosion has taken place at a mosque in Balochistan's Chaman area, DawnNewsTV is reporting.

At least seven people, including the mosque's prayer leader (khateeb), have been injured as a result of the blast, which rocked the entire neighbourhood, police sources say. The mosque is located on Taj Road in Chaman, which lies near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Damage caused at the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Chaman for medical treatment where a state of emergency has been imposed to treat the injured.

The blast — the nature of which has not been ascertained as yet — was so powerful that it was heard far and wide.

A video shared on Twitter appears to show the damage caused by the explosion in the mosque.

Police, Levies and Frontier Corps officials have cordoned off the site of the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.