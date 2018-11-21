DAWN.COM

9 injured in IED blast at mosque in Balochistan's Chaman

Syed Ali ShahUpdated November 21, 2018

People are gathered inside the mosque where the blast took place. — DawnNewsTV
At least nine people were injured in an explosion inside a mosque in Balochistan's Chaman area on Wednesday evening, DawnNewsTV reported.

The prayer leader (khateeb) of the mosque was among those injured in the blast that took place during maghrib prayers, police sources said. The mosque is located on Taj Road in Chaman, which lies near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Damage caused at the site of the explosion. — DawnNewsTV
The explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden inside the mosque, police sources told DawnNewsTV. The blast was so powerful that it was heard far and wide.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Chaman for medical treatment where a state of emergency was imposed to treat the injured.

TV footage following the blast showed smoke inside the mosque and shattered glass lying on carpets.

Police, Levies and Frontier Corps officials cordoned off the site of the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.

Chaman is considered a sensitive town in Balochistan as it shares a border with Afghanistan's volatile Kandahar province.

The incident comes on a day when Eid Miladun Nabi is being celebrated across the country. Strict security measures have been taken in connection with the processions being carried out today.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 21, 2018 06:27pm

Let's pray that there are no or very few causlties! Our enemies evil intentions will never lower our moral, loyality and determination to dispel terrorisim from our country. Our internal and external enemies plans will fail misrerably like previous attempts.

Recommend 0
Shah
Nov 21, 2018 06:32pm

There are only these answers to terrorism:

  1. Fence the border (slow work in progress)
  2. Deport all Afghanis
  3. Create bufferzone within Afghanistan to check terror.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 21, 2018 06:59pm

Blast at mosque, inconceivable in a civilized world...

Recommend 0

