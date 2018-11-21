DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UAE court sentences British student to life for spying

AFP | Dawn.comNovember 21, 2018

Email

In this handout file photo released by the family of British student Matthew Hedges via the Detained in Dubai organisation on October 11, 2018 shows him (R) and his wife Daniela Tejada (L) posing in an undisclosed location. — AFP
In this handout file photo released by the family of British student Matthew Hedges via the Detained in Dubai organisation on October 11, 2018 shows him (R) and his wife Daniela Tejada (L) posing in an undisclosed location. — AFP

A United Arab Emirates (UAE) court sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail on Wednesday after convicting him of spying, a family spokesperson said.

"We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison," the spokesperson told AFP.

"The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present."

Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE's foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.

The court ordered all his research documents and computers be confiscated and that he pay legal fees, reported Gulf News. The ruling can be appealed before the Federal Supreme Court.

Three weeks ago, Hedges was bailed out but on Wednesday, he showed up at the court, said the publication, adding he will be arrested and jailed pending filing for appeal before the Federal Supreme Court within 30 days

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
RationalBabu
Nov 21, 2018 05:16pm

Is it not foolhardy to go to such countries to do research in their foreign and internal security policies with the obvious risk of being charged with ‘spying’?

Recommend 0
Hanzala
Nov 21, 2018 05:32pm

Deserves it. Keep your nose out of other peoples business.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Nov 21, 2018 05:45pm

The UK is a beta country now with extremely limited capacity in the world order. At best; they'll make a half-hearted attempt at a press briefing on this one.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 21, 2018 05:52pm

A classical example of quick result, without conducting proper and thorough investigation relating to spying charges - this raises a few obvious questions like: is there any hard evidence of spying activities, who was the mastermind and what secret information was leaked or given to UK's agents, etc? I have my reservations!

Recommend 0
Janjua
Nov 21, 2018 06:01pm

Security policies can vary from public matters to defence related secret information of a country. His research topic is also incomprehensible. And, Probably the way he collected or tried to collect some sensitive information of UAE which might have led to his implication / punishment.

Recommend 0
Saleem
Nov 21, 2018 06:14pm

Spying against UAE? What UAE has that someone will spy?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A toxic Twitter war

A toxic Twitter war

The latest Pakistan-US spat has made it difficult to maintain even the illusion of meaningful alignment.

Editorial

November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.
Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...