UAE court sentences British student to life for spying
A United Arab Emirates (UAE) court sentenced British student Matthew Hedges to life in jail on Wednesday after convicting him of spying, a family spokesperson said.
"We can confirm that he was sentenced to life in prison," the spokesperson told AFP.
"The hearing lasted less than five minutes, and his lawyer was not present."
Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student, was researching the UAE's foreign and internal security policies after the Arab Spring revolutions of 2011 when he was detained at Dubai airport on May 5.
The court ordered all his research documents and computers be confiscated and that he pay legal fees, reported Gulf News. The ruling can be appealed before the Federal Supreme Court.
Three weeks ago, Hedges was bailed out but on Wednesday, he showed up at the court, said the publication, adding he will be arrested and jailed pending filing for appeal before the Federal Supreme Court within 30 days
Comments (6)
Is it not foolhardy to go to such countries to do research in their foreign and internal security policies with the obvious risk of being charged with ‘spying’?
Deserves it. Keep your nose out of other peoples business.
The UK is a beta country now with extremely limited capacity in the world order. At best; they'll make a half-hearted attempt at a press briefing on this one.
A classical example of quick result, without conducting proper and thorough investigation relating to spying charges - this raises a few obvious questions like: is there any hard evidence of spying activities, who was the mastermind and what secret information was leaked or given to UK's agents, etc? I have my reservations!
Security policies can vary from public matters to defence related secret information of a country. His research topic is also incomprehensible. And, Probably the way he collected or tried to collect some sensitive information of UAE which might have led to his implication / punishment.
Spying against UAE? What UAE has that someone will spy?