Renowned cartoonist Feica hospitalised

Renowned political cartoonist and Dawn staffer Rafique Ahmed, better known as Feica, suffered a stroke after which he was hospitalised at the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) on Wednesday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of Feica's illness and announced that the provincial government will bear the expenses of his treatment.

Shah, according to his spokesperson, enquired AKUH doctors about Feica's health and prayed for his full recovery.

Rafique Ahmed was born in 1957 in Multan and went to the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore. After graduating, he started working with several magazines and newspapers, including The Muslim, The Star, Dawn, Hurriyat and the Frontier Post.