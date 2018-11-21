Tension between student groups persists at Quaid-i-Azam University a day after violent clashes

Tension at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) campus persisted between students belonging to two ethnic groups a day after violent clashes left over a dozen people injured, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

Police officers along with the station house officer of Secretariat police station arrived outside the campus to keep the situation under control.

The university administration has not filed a first information report with the police so far. According to sources in the university administration, a meeting was held between high-ranking officials of the varsity, chaired by QAU registrar, to decide future course of action.

Members of the meeting, that included faculty deans, hostel provosts and resident officers, decided to take action against those responsible for the damage caused to property of the university and teachers, and keep police on call.

The tension follows violent clashes that took place between students of two groups outside the hostels of QAU on Tuesday night. The fight had started after a car allegedly hit a group of students belonging to one of the groups. The students alleged that the vehicle was driven by a student affiliated with their rival group and claimed it was a deliberate attempt.

Students from both groups beat each other and also damaged public and private property, including vehicles. According to police, the groups were also in possession of weapons and fired shots.