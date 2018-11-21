DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Tension between student groups persists at Quaid-i-Azam University a day after violent clashes

Shakeel QararUpdated November 21, 2018

Email

Cars damaged in clashes between student groups. — Photo provided by author
Cars damaged in clashes between student groups. — Photo provided by author
Cars damaged in clashes between student groups. — Photo provided by author
Cars damaged in clashes between student groups. — Photo provided by author

Tension at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) campus persisted between students belonging to two ethnic groups a day after violent clashes left over a dozen people injured, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

Police officers along with the station house officer of Secretariat police station arrived outside the campus to keep the situation under control.

The university administration has not filed a first information report with the police so far. According to sources in the university administration, a meeting was held between high-ranking officials of the varsity, chaired by QAU registrar, to decide future course of action.

Members of the meeting, that included faculty deans, hostel provosts and resident officers, decided to take action against those responsible for the damage caused to property of the university and teachers, and keep police on call.

The tension follows violent clashes that took place between students of two groups outside the hostels of QAU on Tuesday night. The fight had started after a car allegedly hit a group of students belonging to one of the groups. The students alleged that the vehicle was driven by a student affiliated with their rival group and claimed it was a deliberate attempt.

Students from both groups beat each other and also damaged public and private property, including vehicles. According to police, the groups were also in possession of weapons and fired shots.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A toxic Twitter war

A toxic Twitter war

The latest Pakistan-US spat has made it difficult to maintain even the illusion of meaningful alignment.

Editorial

November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.
Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...