Situation returns to normalcy at Quaid-i-Azam University after talks with protesting groups

A day after the clash between two ethnic groups at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), which left over a dozen people injured, the situation returned to normalcy following a successful round of talks between the protesting groups, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.

The representatives of Quaidian Student Federation (QSF) reportedly mediated talks between the two parties.

Police officials along with the Station House Officer of Secretariat police station arrived outside the campus to keep the situation under control.

The university administration did not file a first information report with the police. However, according to a letter sent to the Islamabad chief commissioner, a meeting was held between high-ranking officials of the varsity, chaired by QAU registrar, to decide future course of action.

Members of the meeting, that included faculty deans, hostel provosts and resident officers, decided to take action against those responsible for the damage caused to the property of the university and teachers, and keep police on call.

According to the letter written by the administration to the chief commissioner, a copy of which is available with DawnNewsTV, the situation was "tactfully brought to normalcy, at least for the time being" with the assistance of police, Rangers and security personnel on campus.

The administration requested the Islamabad Capital Territory for reinforcements of police and Rangers as students had been seen carrying sticks on campus.

On Tuesday night, violent clashes took place between students of two groups outside the hostels of QAU. The fight had started after a car allegedly hit a group of students belonging to one of the groups. The students alleged that the vehicle was driven by a student affiliated with their rival group and claimed it was a deliberate attempt.

Students from both groups beat each other and also damaged public and private property, including vehicles. According to police, the groups were also in possession of weapons and fired shots.

Shortly afterwards, students belonging to the group whose members had been hit by the car gathered in the open area in front of the hostels and started arguing with their rivals that later turned violent.

The students from both the groups beat each other and also damaged public and private property, including vehicles.