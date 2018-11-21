DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan condemns 'brutal assassination' of Hafizullah Mir in Indian occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comNovember 21, 2018

Email

FO on Wednesday condemned the continuing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. — File
FO on Wednesday condemned the continuing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory. — File

The Foreign Office on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal assassination of Hafizullah Mir, a top political leader of Tehreek-i-Hurriyat — a group that challenges India's sovereignty over Kashmir — at his home in the southern Achabal area.

FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, via Twitter, condemned the "continuing Indian atrocities in the occupied territory, including the killing of three Kashmiris and injuries to eight others, including three girls, yesterday".

‏He appreciated the statement of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), conveying firm support to Kashmiri people.

Police on Tuesday said gunmen opened fire on Hafizullah Mir at his home in the southern Achabal area. Mir died on the spot while his wife was wounded in the attack, said police and residents.

Political leaders and armed groups called it an assassination and blamed Indian authorities for it, while police called the killing the handiwork of militants. Mir was released from jail last month after two years’ imprisonment.

Tehreek-i-Hurriyat had said recently that Mir was receiving death threats over the telephone.

Most Kashmiris support demands that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

PAK INDIA TIES, KASHMIR UNREST
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Truthfully
Nov 21, 2018 11:55am

Save some criticism, more to come.

Recommend 0
AJK
Nov 21, 2018 12:17pm

Pakistan has no business to interfere in the internal affairs of India. Jammu and Kashmir have always been an integral part of India and will remain so.

Recommend 0
Anand
Nov 21, 2018 12:28pm

@Truthfully, Well said!

Recommend 0
Vinay Pandey
Nov 21, 2018 12:33pm

Please go to UN

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A toxic Twitter war

A toxic Twitter war

The latest Pakistan-US spat has made it difficult to maintain even the illusion of meaningful alignment.

Editorial

November 21, 2018

Harassing taxpayers

OF late, the tax authorities have taken to harassing those people who are already in the tax net, in response to...
November 21, 2018

Day of the child

YESTERDAY marked Universal Children’s Day. Politicians reaffirmed their commitment to securing children’s ...
Updated November 21, 2018

Among the 100

Women like Kumari can make parliament a more inclusive space and they must become the norm, not remain an exception.
Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...