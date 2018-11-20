DAWN.COM

Two Quaid-i-Azam University students arrested for peddling drugs on campus

Shakeel QararUpdated November 20, 2018

Police personnel stand at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) during crackdown against protesting students. —Dawn Archives
Police on Tuesday arrested two students who were allegedly involved in supplying drugs at the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) campus in Islamabad.

A team of Secretariat Police also seized more than 3 kilogrammes of hashish and ecstasy pills from the two suspects during a raid.

Both the arrested suspects, Adnan Wazir and Mohammad Tayyab, are students at QAU, police told DawnNewsTV. A first information report is yet to be registered against them.

The suspects were arrested based on information revealed by a Nigerian national, who was already in custody for drug peddling.

The capital police had last month arrested three Nigerian nationals, who were suspected of supplying drugs to students in educational institutions, from near the QAU campus. Narcotics worth Rs8.5 million were recovered from them.

QAU students arrested for peddling drugs. —Photo provided by author
The inspector general of Islamabad police praised the Secretariat Police Station House Officer (SHO) Shabir Tanoli and his team for the action that led to the arrests today, police said.

An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) official had revealed earlier this year that as many as 67 per cent of university students in the country use drugs.

About 7.6 million people in Pakistan are drug addicts, out of which 78pc are men and 22pc women, ANF Director North Brig Hammad Dogar had said while speaking at a seminar in Rawalpindi.

