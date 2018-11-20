DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Suicide bomber targets clerics in Afghan capital, 40 killed

AFPUpdated November 20, 2018

Email

A man injured in the suicide bombing is brought into a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 20, 2018. —AP
A man injured in the suicide bombing is brought into a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 20, 2018. —AP

At least 40 people were killed in an explosion at a meeting of top clerics in Kabul on Tuesday, officials said, in one of the deadliest attacks to strike the Afghan capital in months.

Another 60 people were wounded in the blast, health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said, which targeted an Ulema Council gathering at a wedding hall to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Initial information suggests it was caused by a suicide bomber,” interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

He said the number of dead and wounded was “more than 50” so far.

A manager of Uranus Wedding Palace, which also hosts political and religious functions, told AFP a suicide bomber blew himself up in the middle of the gathering.

“There are a lot of casualties — I myself have counted 30 casualties,” he told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Afghan War
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Sha b
Nov 20, 2018 08:23pm

R I P.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Nov 20, 2018 08:24pm

No solution for suicide attacks.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Defending the indefensible

Defending the indefensible

Not all words can be salvaged or defended — some, like ‘U-turn’, are doomed to be interpreted negatively.

Editorial

Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...
Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.