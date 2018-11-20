DAWN.COM

PM Khan reaches Malaysia on two-day official visit, will meet Mahathir Mohammad

Dawn.comUpdated November 20, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first head of state to visit the Southeast Asian country since Mahathir Mohammad became Malaysia's PM. —Photo courtesy PTI's official Twitter account.
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night reached Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit of Malaysia, according to the official Twitter account of the government of Pakistan.

He was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister in the PM Office of Government of Malaysia.

According to the official Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account, the delegation accompanying him comprises Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

PM Khan, according to Radio Pakistan, is the first head of state to visit the Southeast Asian country since Mahathir Mohammad became the Malaysian PM for a second time earlier this year.

The prime minister and his Malaysian counterpart are expected to hold a one-on-one meeting before the two countries' delegations delve into detailed discussions.

The prime minister's visit to Malaysia will be the last of his trio of planned foreign visits since assuming the top office.

PM Khan has already been to Saudi Arabia and China, both of whom had assured him of financial assistance in the face of Pakistan's mounting balance of payments crisis.

On October 18, PM Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir had held a telephonic conversation, in which the former had emphasised Pakistan's "close and cordial" relations with Malaysia.

PM Khan, highlighting the "need of high-level bilateral exchanges" between the two countries, had said that Pakistan and Malaysia should collaborate at an "operational level" so that they could benefit from each other's expertise.

boby
Nov 20, 2018 06:22pm

....& PTI was crying when NS was traveling abroad.

Recommend 0
Joe
Nov 20, 2018 06:24pm

Malaysia will information Pakistan as to how they have managed to get out of Chinese debt trap.

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Nov 20, 2018 06:42pm

Another attempt for loan?

Recommend 0
bkt
Nov 20, 2018 06:56pm

Why doesnt the government come down hard on imported goods so that we do not import so much? Why does the government insist on being the laughing stock of the region by going to countries who really dont want to help us unless they absolutely have to? Why doesnt the government take some bold steps to stabilize the economy and give it direction? Mr Khan would be better off making the Presidential palace a hotel and the whole government should move into the PM house, with every minister/advisor having a room so as to minimize expenses. The time for the big talk is over. We need action

Recommend 0
Just Saying
Nov 20, 2018 07:00pm

Maybe IK can learn from Mahathir how to handle China.

Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 20, 2018 07:20pm

@boby, Please avoid criticism just for the sake of criticism.

Recommend 0
Aryan
Nov 20, 2018 07:54pm

Is he traveling for more Loan

Recommend 0
Prateik
Nov 20, 2018 07:58pm

Malaysia itself is burdened with debt. It will not offer any loan to PMIK.

Recommend 0
YR
Nov 20, 2018 08:18pm

@boby, of course PTI was crying and rightly so because NS always used to travel abroad with a mega delegation. Their sole purpose was to enjoy the hospitality at the expense of the tax payer and do their own private stuff. NS spent more time in London than visiting any other country. All paid for by you, me (assuming you pay tax) and other taxpayers.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Nov 20, 2018 08:22pm

First leader I have seen after long time who is really making some efforts. Only time will tell if his strategy is good and be fruitful.

Recommend 0
Siku
Nov 20, 2018 08:24pm

Again for financial aid?

Recommend 0
LARKANO
Nov 20, 2018 08:38pm

Few minutes ago came the news from BBC that IMF has denied loan to Pakistan. Is it true??

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Nov 20, 2018 08:51pm

Mahatir is a legend. IK can learn alot from him. More than the dollars, IK can ask for Mahatir's suggestions about the ailing economy of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 20, 2018 08:57pm

@boby, "....& PTI was crying when NS was traveling abroad."

Because NS spent weeks on end in UK and SA for personal reasons.

Last working trip if IK to UAE was just one day. Big difference!

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Nov 20, 2018 09:22pm

@boby, .Yeah PTI objections were right, as Nawaz Sharif visits were mere personal in nature for family benefits. The only one agenda for instant PM IK visit to Malaysia is gathering funds to be saved from IMF incursions.

Recommend 0
Baazigar
Nov 20, 2018 09:22pm

Better visit countries where export of Pakistani goods are possible.

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Nov 20, 2018 10:38pm

I hope this open more doors of trade and services exchange.

Recommend 0

