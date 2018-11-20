PM Khan reaches Malaysia on two-day official visit, will meet Mahathir Mohammad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday night reached Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit of Malaysia, according to the official Twitter account of the government of Pakistan.

He was received by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Minister in the PM Office of Government of Malaysia.

According to the official Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Twitter account, the delegation accompanying him comprises Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

PM Khan, according to Radio Pakistan, is the first head of state to visit the Southeast Asian country since Mahathir Mohammad became the Malaysian PM for a second time earlier this year.

The prime minister and his Malaysian counterpart are expected to hold a one-on-one meeting before the two countries' delegations delve into detailed discussions.

The prime minister's visit to Malaysia will be the last of his trio of planned foreign visits since assuming the top office.

PM Khan has already been to Saudi Arabia and China, both of whom had assured him of financial assistance in the face of Pakistan's mounting balance of payments crisis.

On October 18, PM Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir had held a telephonic conversation, in which the former had emphasised Pakistan's "close and cordial" relations with Malaysia.

PM Khan, highlighting the "need of high-level bilateral exchanges" between the two countries, had said that Pakistan and Malaysia should collaborate at an "operational level" so that they could benefit from each other's expertise.