PSL Draft: Lahore Qalandars the big winners, bag AB de Villiers for PSL 4

As expected, Lahore Qalandars were the big winners of the PSL Draft 2018 as they bagged South African superstar AB de Villiers for the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League.

The Qalandars are easily the least successful of the six PSL sides and have finished dead last in each of the first three editions of the tournament. With the first pick of the draft, the Rana Fawad-owned franchise appear to have secured the platinum category player who could ensure that they snap their run of three straight bottom finishes.

The Qalandars, who traded away Umar Akmal in a blockbuster trade earlier this month, also secured the services of another veteran: Mohammad Hafeez.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting West Indian Kieron Pollard, who has played for the Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the past, has been snapped by Peshawar Zalmi, who parted ways with Hafeez recently.

The sixth franchise, which is now unnamed following the termination of contract by the PCB, bagged two superstars: Shahid Afridi and Steve Smith.

Elsewhere, Quetta Gladiators drafted Dwayne Bravo with their platinum category pick.