ICC dismisses PCB claim against India's cricket board, says ruling is 'non-appealable'
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dismissed Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) $70 million compensation claim against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allegedly not honouring bilateral series agreement, a media statement by the cricket governing body said on Tuesday.
The ruling, passed by a three-member panel of the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), "is binding and non-appealable", the press statement said.
The DRC last month had held three hearings of PCB's claim, according to which BCCI had failed to honour a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 by the two boards that stated that the two neighbours were supposed to play six series in eight years between 2015-2023. The PCB claimed that the MoU was binding.
The Indian cricket body, however, argued that the contract is no longer legally binding as the PCB didn’t support BCCI’s ‘Big Three’ revenue sharing model where India, Australia and England would have got bigger share of the profit pie.
“There is no question of even paying a single penny to the PCB. They went back on their promise. The agreement was based on their support for our revenue model,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as a saying by the India Today last month.
DRC decision a 'disappointment', says PCB
The PCB, in a press statement, termed DRC's decision a "disappointment".
"Following a lengthy disputes resolution process, the announcement of the decision today has come as a disappointment for PCB," the statement read.
The statement added that the board will decide its future course of action "after detailed deliberations and consultation with its stakeholders".
Comments (39)
Ok, now how much money was spent to file and fight for the case? BCCI should at least pay that back
PCB learn to spell 70 millions first.
As expected, ICC in BCCI's pocket.
...and with this goes down the possibility of playing together in future or any commitment from other boards.
Rational decision
MoU is always non-binding. Waste of time and money.
Waste of time and money by PCB. It was a MOU - a memorandum of understanding, not a binding agreement. From now all countries will be wary of entering into any agreements with PCB.
Truth always wins
Great, can we move on now. Thanks.
It was a forgone conclusion also admitted by them PCB head.
MOU - Memorandum of understanding between PCB and BCCI becomes, MOM - Memorandum of Misunderstanding by PCB. Hence MOM - Man of the Match - awarded to BCCI. Ace, set and match to BCCI.
How much did PCB spend on fighting the case?
Start blaming everything and everyone
Another feather in Cap!!
Not even a single penny!
MOU is not a legally binding document. Normal person knew this fact. unnecessarily PCB broke its nose ! waste of time, money and energy !
I was expecting the same outcome. ICC should force BCCI to play at neutral venues atleast
Strong case lost due to change of management on political grounds reminding yesterday test defeat.
Very much expected.
@ZIA tAQDEES, why don't you study law and then practice and start again?
Win would have helped pakistan in the current financial difficulties.
PCB lost as it backtracked from promise of supporting ‘Big Three” revenue sharing model inexchange of biltateral series. Secondly, it was non-binding Mou.
@ZIA tAQDEES, please check name of bowlers.
This is what happens when you fail to understand the basic difference between MoU and a contract.
@Ganesh, Its a free world kid, nobody can force anyone.
Congratulations, ICC, BCCI !
PCB spend PKR 1 billion for nothing, no wonder they depend on BCCI.
Everyone was expecting a decision like this. BCCI is ICC subsidiary. At least we fought.
@Yoda, not so/ no agreements with India.
@Ganesh, ICC can't force either parties to play in a bilateral series, but it can force them to play in an ICC event which they always do
@Yoda, EPIC one.. Great ..
@ZIA tAQDEES, hard to understand what was so strong in this MOU????
@Cricket lover, Truth very funny .... it was expected from ICC ... Indian Cricket Council
@Impromptu,
Typical response, didn't expect anything otherwise...
It was unwise decision to take this issue to ICC. PCB should have known the difference between the MOU and a binding contract.
If PCB had asked politely BCCI have donated few dollars to them. Now PCB will pay to BCCI.
Money speaks, shouts, loud and clear. 80% of cricket revenue comes from India. What was PCB thinking?
PCB must have spent more than this on the proceedings...
@Pakistan, Fought??? @expense of how much money??? When this is a baseless case why PCB has spent lot of money on this? Don't they know what is MOU? MOU is not a contract to fight