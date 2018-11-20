DAWN.COM

ICC dismisses PCB claim against India's cricket board, says ruling is 'non-appealable'

Dawn.com | Abu Bakar BilalUpdated November 20, 2018

PCB's claim that BCCI had failed to dishonour MoU between the two boards has been dismissed by ICC. — File photo
PCB's claim that BCCI had failed to dishonour MoU between the two boards has been dismissed by ICC. — File photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dismissed Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) $70 million compensation claim against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for allegedly not honouring bilateral series agreement, a media statement by the cricket governing body said on Tuesday.

The ruling, passed by a three-member panel of the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), "is binding and non-appealable", the press statement said.

The DRC last month had held three hearings of PCB's claim, according to which BCCI had failed to honour a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2014 by the two boards that stated that the two neighbours were supposed to play six series in eight years between 2015-2023. The PCB claimed that the MoU was binding.

The Indian cricket body, however, argued that the contract is no longer legally binding as the PCB didn’t support BCCI’s ‘Big Three’ revenue sharing model where India, Australia and England would have got bigger share of the profit pie.

“There is no question of even paying a single penny to the PCB. They went back on their promise. The agreement was based on their support for our revenue model,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as a saying by the India Today last month.

DRC decision a 'disappointment', says PCB

The PCB, in a press statement, termed DRC's decision a "disappointment".

"Following a lengthy disputes resolution process, the announcement of the decision today has come as a disappointment for PCB," the statement read.

The statement added that the board will decide its future course of action "after detailed deliberations and consultation with its stakeholders".

Comments (39)

ISHIKA
Nov 20, 2018 03:08pm

Ok, now how much money was spent to file and fight for the case? BCCI should at least pay that back

Recommend 0
Jersey Guy
Nov 20, 2018 03:10pm

PCB learn to spell 70 millions first.

Recommend 0
Impromptu
Nov 20, 2018 03:13pm

As expected, ICC in BCCI's pocket.

Recommend 0
Al Hindi
Nov 20, 2018 03:13pm

...and with this goes down the possibility of playing together in future or any commitment from other boards.

Recommend 0
Prakash Ranjan
Nov 20, 2018 03:15pm

Rational decision

Recommend 0
Prateik
Nov 20, 2018 03:15pm

MoU is always non-binding. Waste of time and money.

Recommend 0
Yoda
Nov 20, 2018 03:16pm

Waste of time and money by PCB. It was a MOU - a memorandum of understanding, not a binding agreement. From now all countries will be wary of entering into any agreements with PCB.

Recommend 0
Cricket lover
Nov 20, 2018 03:17pm

Truth always wins

Recommend 0
Guest
Nov 20, 2018 03:24pm

Great, can we move on now. Thanks.

Recommend 0
Suryakant Agrawal
Nov 20, 2018 03:25pm

It was a forgone conclusion also admitted by them PCB head.

Recommend 0
Yoda
Nov 20, 2018 03:28pm

MOU - Memorandum of understanding between PCB and BCCI becomes, MOM - Memorandum of Misunderstanding by PCB. Hence MOM - Man of the Match - awarded to BCCI. Ace, set and match to BCCI.

Recommend 0
Sumant bhalla
Nov 20, 2018 03:32pm

How much did PCB spend on fighting the case?

Recommend 0
Mirror
Nov 20, 2018 03:40pm

Start blaming everything and everyone

Recommend 0
Nahar01
Nov 20, 2018 03:40pm

Another feather in Cap!!

Recommend 0
Jawed
Nov 20, 2018 03:40pm

Not even a single penny!

Recommend 0
citizen
Nov 20, 2018 03:41pm

MOU is not a legally binding document. Normal person knew this fact. unnecessarily PCB broke its nose ! waste of time, money and energy !

Recommend 0
Ganesh
Nov 20, 2018 03:41pm

I was expecting the same outcome. ICC should force BCCI to play at neutral venues atleast

Recommend 0
ZIA tAQDEES
Nov 20, 2018 03:41pm

Strong case lost due to change of management on political grounds reminding yesterday test defeat.

Recommend 0
ABCD
Nov 20, 2018 03:42pm

Very much expected.

Recommend 0
Bpd
Nov 20, 2018 03:49pm

@ZIA tAQDEES, why don't you study law and then practice and start again?

Recommend 0
DVK
Nov 20, 2018 03:51pm

Win would have helped pakistan in the current financial difficulties.

Recommend 0
Taimoor
Nov 20, 2018 03:52pm

PCB lost as it backtracked from promise of supporting ‘Big Three” revenue sharing model inexchange of biltateral series. Secondly, it was non-binding Mou.

Recommend 0
INDIAN NO 1
Nov 20, 2018 03:53pm

@ZIA tAQDEES, please check name of bowlers.

Recommend 0
Leo
Nov 20, 2018 03:53pm

This is what happens when you fail to understand the basic difference between MoU and a contract.

Recommend 0
Samrat
Nov 20, 2018 03:54pm

@Ganesh, Its a free world kid, nobody can force anyone.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 20, 2018 03:55pm

Congratulations, ICC, BCCI !

Recommend 0
Anuj
Nov 20, 2018 03:55pm

PCB spend PKR 1 billion for nothing, no wonder they depend on BCCI.

Recommend 0
Pakistan
Nov 20, 2018 03:58pm

Everyone was expecting a decision like this. BCCI is ICC subsidiary. At least we fought.

Recommend 0
Tamza
Nov 20, 2018 04:07pm

@Yoda, not so/ no agreements with India.

Recommend 0
Krishna Bhargav
Nov 20, 2018 04:08pm

@Ganesh, ICC can't force either parties to play in a bilateral series, but it can force them to play in an ICC event which they always do

Recommend 0
JAYANTA CHAKRABORTY
Nov 20, 2018 04:19pm

@Yoda, EPIC one.. Great ..

Recommend 0
Monsieur
Nov 20, 2018 04:20pm

@ZIA tAQDEES, hard to understand what was so strong in this MOU????

Recommend 0
iffi
Nov 20, 2018 04:24pm

@Cricket lover, Truth very funny .... it was expected from ICC ... Indian Cricket Council

Recommend 0
TOMATO
Nov 20, 2018 04:27pm

@Impromptu,

Typical response, didn't expect anything otherwise...

Recommend 0
Old hand
Nov 20, 2018 04:29pm

It was unwise decision to take this issue to ICC. PCB should have known the difference between the MOU and a binding contract.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Nov 20, 2018 04:30pm

If PCB had asked politely BCCI have donated few dollars to them. Now PCB will pay to BCCI.

Recommend 0
Deepak
Nov 20, 2018 04:33pm

Money speaks, shouts, loud and clear. 80% of cricket revenue comes from India. What was PCB thinking?

Recommend 0
RK Singh
Nov 20, 2018 04:35pm

PCB must have spent more than this on the proceedings...

Recommend 0
Aron Seo
Nov 20, 2018 04:41pm

@Pakistan, Fought??? @expense of how much money??? When this is a baseless case why PCB has spent lot of money on this? Don't they know what is MOU? MOU is not a contract to fight

Recommend 0

