DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PHC suspends federal govt notification for increase in CNG prices

SirajuddinNovember 20, 2018

Email

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification for the increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) price during a hearing of a petition submitted in the court against the increase. — PPI/File photo
The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification for the increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) price during a hearing of a petition submitted in the court against the increase. — PPI/File photo

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday suspended a notification for the increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) price during a hearing of a petition submitted in the court against the hike.

According to the petitioner's lawyer Advocate Yasir Khattak, the federal government had increased CNG price on October 4.

He added that the federal government had issued a notice for the increase in gas price without consultation with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

On Oct 6, CNG price crossed the Rs100 per kg mark for the first time in the country’s history after the government hiked it by 40 per cent from Rs700 MMBTU to Rs980 per MMBTU.

The two-member of the PHC, comprising Justice Roohul Amin Khan Chamkani and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, today issued notices to the federal government, Ogra Chairperson Uzma Adil Khan and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Managing Director Amjad Latif.

The court summoned a reply from the involved parties in the next hearing.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Defending the indefensible

Defending the indefensible

Not all words can be salvaged or defended — some, like ‘U-turn’, are doomed to be interpreted negatively.

Editorial

Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...
Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.