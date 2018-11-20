DAWN.COM

CJP heads to UK to raise funds for Diamer-Bhasha dam

Haseeb BhattiNovember 20, 2018

Chief Justice Nisar will attend four fundraising galas in UK. — File photo
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar will leave for the United Kingdom on Tuesday for a nine-day trip to raise funds for the Diamer-Bhasha dam, DawnNewsTV reported.

Read: Seismic costs

CJP Nisar will attend three fundraising events in London that include galas at the Gray Inn Hall on Nov 21 — which is being co-hosted by legal firm 33 Bedford Row; the Royal Nawaab restaurant on Nov 22 hosted by Centre for Policy Dimensions; and the Intercontinental London on Nov 25. He will also attend a fundraising event in Manchester on Nov 23.

Justice Nisar will visit the British Parliament where he will address Muslim MPs, and is expected to attend a ceremony at the UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Nov 25.

Meetings with legal adviser Dr Tariq Mehmood and boxer Amir Khan are also on his itinerary.

Additionally, the top judge will attend his son Najam Saqib's graduation ceremony.

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be acting chief justice in Justice Nisar's absence.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 20, 2018 02:36pm

Good luck CJP and, I hope you will raise a substantial amount! By the way, in your absence, who will handle your cases that are already in process?

A Voter
Nov 20, 2018 02:40pm

Is this part of Chief Justice job ? What about the pending cases ?

MANISH
Nov 20, 2018 02:43pm

Isn't his job supposed to attend trials and dispense fair and quick justice? Why is he less worried about his job and more focused of extracurricular activities?

Imran
Nov 20, 2018 02:43pm

How about bringing ishaq dar back from uk I believe he has a few hundred million to contribute to the fund, laundered money recovery would solve many of our problems.

