CJP heads to UK to raise funds for Diamer-Bhasha dam

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar will leave for the United Kingdom on Tuesday for a nine-day trip to raise funds for the Diamer-Bhasha dam, DawnNewsTV reported.

CJP Nisar will attend three fundraising events in London that include galas at the Gray Inn Hall on Nov 21 — which is being co-hosted by legal firm 33 Bedford Row; the Royal Nawaab restaurant on Nov 22 hosted by Centre for Policy Dimensions; and the Intercontinental London on Nov 25. He will also attend a fundraising event in Manchester on Nov 23.

Justice Nisar will visit the British Parliament where he will address Muslim MPs, and is expected to attend a ceremony at the UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Nov 25.

Meetings with legal adviser Dr Tariq Mehmood and boxer Amir Khan are also on his itinerary.

Additionally, the top judge will attend his son Najam Saqib's graduation ceremony.

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be acting chief justice in Justice Nisar's absence.