Rehmatul-il-Alameen Conference starts in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday addressed the opening of the two-day international Rehmatulil Aalameen Conference on Tuesday at Islamabad's Jinnah Convention Centre.

The topic of the conference is "finality of Prophethood and responsibilities of Muslims in light of the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)".

It is the 43rd conference aimed at promoting religious harmony, tolerance, brotherhood and equality, respect for humanity, non-violence, unity, reconciliation and culture of dialogue, according to Radio Pakistan.

PM Khan congratulated the conference organisers and recalled his personal journey with respect to religion.

"With Allah's mercy, I met a Sufi, Mian Bashir, while I was playing cricket," he explained.

"There is a misconception that a person undergoes an immediate transformation when he embraces faith. No, it is just the starting point of a struggle," he said.

"You can only follow the path of blessed people when you love the Prophet," he said, adding that the Higher Education Commission had been asked to establish chairs for research on the Prophet's life in three universities.

"We should study the life of the Prophet who changed the world," he said. "Those people who are unable to understand the philosophy of the life of the Prophet have now become guardians of religion," he claimed.

"We should examine what it was that the Prophet did, that later led to the defeats of super powers at the hands of Muslims," he said.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri alongside PM Khan at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad. ─ DawnNewsTV

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, in his opening address to attendees of the event, paid tribute to the services of the Prophet for humanity and shed light on various aspects of his personality.

He talked about how Prophet Muhammad treated non-Muslims and even his foes, saying he had pardoned even his worst enemies.

Scholars from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Afghanistan, Syria, Morocco, and the United Kingdom are participating in the event.

During the conference, cash awards and certificates will be given to 53 authors, whose books or articles were selected after a due process, in nine categories. These categories are Seerat and Naat Books in Urdu, English, Arabic, and regional languages of Pakistan.

Federal ministers, politicians, and diplomats of various countries are also attending the event.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while speaking to Qadri, had said that the government wishes to present an image of peaceful Islam before the world. For this purpose, "Rehmatul-il-Alameen Conferences" will be held across the country, while a two-day 'Khatm-i-Nabuwwat International Conference' will be held in Islamabad, he had said.

He had added that it was the responsibility of the state to present the true teachings of the Prophet to the next generation. PM Khan had also said that research on the life of the Prophet would be promoted under the government's supervision.

Arrangements for Eid-i-Miladun Nabi

Minister Qadri, while chairing a meeting of the organising committee for conference preparations on Saturday, had said that the occasion of Eid-i-Miladun Nabi would be celebrated with due honour and respect.

He said that special functions and ceremonies would be arranged during Rabiul Awwal in which the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad would be highlighted.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that arrangements would be made for the coverage of processions taken out on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, and that state-owned PTV and Radio Pakistan would air qirat, naats and other programmes on the occasion, along with special programmes to highlight the the Prophet's teachings.

Eid-i-Miladun Nabi falls on Nov 21 (tomorrow).