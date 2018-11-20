DAWN.COM

Court given more time in two cases against Sharifs

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 20, 2018

The Supreme Court on Monday gave another extension of three weeks to accountability court-II of Islamabad to decide two references – Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment against the Sharif family. — File photo

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Monday gave another extension of three weeks to accountability court-II of Islamabad to decide two references – Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment against the Sharif family.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed that further extension to the trial court will not be granted after the [three-week] deadline.

The trial court judge, Arshad Malik, had filed an application seeking extension in the deadline pleading that the references were about to conclude. However, he said, it was not possible to close the trial within the deadline previously given by the apex court.

Advocate Khwaja Harris Ahmad appeared on behalf of the Sharif family and requested the court to allow more time for the disposal of the references.

The Supreme Court had on Oct 12 last granted an extension to the accountability court to conclude the references by Nov 17.

In July, an accountability court had decided the Avenfield reference against the Sharif family handing down 11-year imprisonment to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, eight years to his daughter Maryam Nawaz and one year to her husband retired Capt Muhammad Safdar.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2018

Kamal
Nov 20, 2018 08:36am

NAB remained failed to provide relevant evidence!

