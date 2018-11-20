DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Court seeks Musharraf’s itinerary next month

Malik AsadUpdated November 20, 2018

Email

The bench assures that foolproof security would be provided to the former military ruler if he returns.— AFP/File
The bench assures that foolproof security would be provided to the former military ruler if he returns.— AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the counsel for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to provide an itinerary of his client next month, as his return will enable a special court to proceed in the high treason case.

As Gen Musharraf, the sole accused in the high treason case, has been absconding since March 2016, there has been no progress in it for the past two years.

The special court seized with the high treason case had decided to move forward last month and constituted a commission to record a statement of Gen Musharraf under Section 342 of the criminal procedure code after which the prosecution and defence counsel were supposed to advance final arguments. However, defence counsel Barrister Salman Safdar challenged the recording of testimony through the commission last week. He argued that there was no concept of recording a statement of an accused person through a commission in criminal proceedings.

When the IHC division bench resumed hearing of the case on Monday, Barrister Safdar requested it to adjourn the proceedings explaining that the special court was lying dormant after the retirement of its president, former chief justice of the Lahore High Court Yawar Ali.

The bench, however, suggested to the counsel to visit his client in Dubai and convince him to face trial and bring the ex-army chief back if possible. “It would be good for Gen Musharraf if he comes back and face trial,” remarked the bench.

The IHC directed the counsel to consult Gen Musharraf and submit his travel itinerary at the next hearing. The bench also assured Barrister Safdar that foolproof security would be provided to the former military ruler if he returned.

The court adjourned further hearing till the second week of December.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Defending the indefensible

Defending the indefensible

Not all words can be salvaged or defended — some, like ‘U-turn’, are doomed to be interpreted negatively.

Editorial

Trump’s latest salvo
Updated November 20, 2018

Trump’s latest salvo

Trump’s salvo against Pakistan is a sign of more turbulence in the relationship.
November 20, 2018

Census verification

IT took almost two decades to hold a new census in this country — and it seems that another 20 years will go by...
November 20, 2018

Polio-free Pakistan?

THE fight for a polio-free world might take a little longer to materialise. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative...
Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.