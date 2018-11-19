Quddus Bizenjo to resign as Balochistan Assembly speaker
Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told DawnNewsTV on Monday that he has decided to tender resignation from the speakership of the provincial house.
"Within the next few days I will tender my resignation and quit from the post [of speaker],” Bizenjo said.
The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader said he will hold a press conference in Quetta in few days, where he will “shed light on the reasons behind his decision [to quit from the post]”.
Bizenjo complained that he was not being consulted by Chief Minister Jam Kamal in important decision-making processes related to the provincial government.
“I can serve my people and constituency better as a member of the [Balochistan] provincial assembly,” Bizenjo said.
It was Bizenjo who had played a major role in toppling the government of Nawab Sanaullah Zehri during the PML-N regime.
The Zehri-led Balochistan government was toppled following the no-confidence motion tabled by Bizenjo, who later served as the Balochistan chief minister for almost six months.
