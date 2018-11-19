PM Khan meets SP Dawar's brother and son, promises 'all possible assistance' to family

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met the brother and son of martyred Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar at the PM Office and promised that the government will extend "all possible assistance to the bereaved family".

The premier offered his condolences to SP Dawar's family and prayed for the martyr's soul. PM Khan lauded SP Dawar's services for the police department and hailed him as "a brave and responsible officer".

Take a look: Career officer Tahir Dawar — a profile

"Police department has lost a responsible and dutiful officer," PM Khan was quoted as saying by DawnNewsTV.

Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Khan Afridi, Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud were also present during the meeting.

SP Dawar, chief of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in the G-10/4 area of Islamabad on October 26. On Nov 13, his body was found in a remote area of the Afghan province of Nangarhar and a day later.

Following a two-day delay and hours-long negotiations on Thursday, the Afghan side had reluctantly handed over the body of the officer of Peshawar police to his family. The issue of handing over of the body of SP Dawar flared up a diplomatic row as government officials accused the Afghan side of playing politics over a body and delaying its handover.

In order to investigate SP Dawar's abduction and murder, the Islamabad chief commissioner had formed a seven-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Nov 16.

However, the JIT was rejected by SP Dawar's brother, who had demanded a probe on "international level".

"My brother went missing from a sensitive city, and his body was found in Afghanistan," he had said, adding that the case does not involve "one country but two countries".

"And when two countries are connected then the decision should also be made at an international level," he added. "Due to the nature of this case, an international JIT should be formed [to investigate this]."