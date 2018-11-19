DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan meets SP Dawar's brother and son, promises 'all possible assistance' to family

SirajuddinNovember 19, 2018

Email

PM Imran Khan meets SP Dawar's son and brother at the PM Office. — DawnNewsTV
PM Imran Khan meets SP Dawar's son and brother at the PM Office. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met the brother and son of martyred Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar at the PM Office and promised that the government will extend "all possible assistance to the bereaved family".

The premier offered his condolences to SP Dawar's family and prayed for the martyr's soul. PM Khan lauded SP Dawar's services for the police department and hailed him as "a brave and responsible officer".

Take a look: Career officer Tahir Dawar — a profile

"Police department has lost a responsible and dutiful officer," PM Khan was quoted as saying by DawnNewsTV.

Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Khan Afridi, Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mehsud were also present during the meeting.

SP Dawar, chief of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in the G-10/4 area of Islamabad on October 26. On Nov 13, his body was found in a remote area of the Afghan province of Nangarhar and a day later.

Following a two-day delay and hours-long negotiations on Thursday, the Afghan side had reluctantly handed over the body of the officer of Peshawar police to his family. The issue of handing over of the body of SP Dawar flared up a diplomatic row as government officials accused the Afghan side of playing politics over a body and delaying its handover.

In order to investigate SP Dawar's abduction and murder, the Islamabad chief commissioner had formed a seven-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Nov 16.

However, the JIT was rejected by SP Dawar's brother, who had demanded a probe on "international level".

"My brother went missing from a sensitive city, and his body was found in Afghanistan," he had said, adding that the case does not involve "one country but two countries".

"And when two countries are connected then the decision should also be made at an international level," he added. "Due to the nature of this case, an international JIT should be formed [to investigate this]."

SP Tahir Dawar

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Saddar massacre

Saddar massacre

The demolition in Karachi’s Saddar area is inhumane and shameless.
Media blues

Media blues

Umair Javed
The young and urban population is the future market for Pakistan’s media and cultural production industry.

Editorial

Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.
Updated November 18, 2018

Media unity

A clear message of unity has been sent out by the journalist community in the US.
November 18, 2018

Sri Lanka’s lawmakers

OF late, some very ugly scenes have played out in the Sri Lankan legislature. According to details, the pandemonium...