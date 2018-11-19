DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP wants restoration of Lahore's 'iconic' United Christian Hospital within 6 weeks

Rana BilalNovember 19, 2018

Email

CJP says he wants UCH to operate again, calls it an "icon of Lahore". — File photo
CJP says he wants UCH to operate again, calls it an "icon of Lahore". — File photo

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday formed a five-member committee to submit recommendations for the restoration of Lahore's United Christian Hospital (UCH).

A two-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the restoration of UCH at the top court's Lahore registry. The bench also ordered the clearing of encroachments from the hospital's land.

The top judge expressed annoyance at the dismal condition of UCH and said that there was "neither doctor nor electricity" available at the hospital.

"There are four operation theatres in the hospital of which only one is operational," Justice Nisar lamented.

He ordered the committee, which is to be headed by former interim health minister Dr Jawad Sajid Khan, to submit its recommendations by Dec 3.

"We have restored electricity in the hospital," Justice Nisar said, directing Parks and Horticulture Authority to "watch over [UCH'S] cleaning up".

"We have to restore this hospital within six weeks," the CJP declared, and added that he will visit UCH for his medical check up.

"This [hospital] is an icon of Lahore," the chief justice said. "We want it to operate once again."

During a hearing of the case last week, the chief justice had sought a plan for UCH's restoration from the Punjab health secretary, however, no report was submitted today.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Saddar massacre

Saddar massacre

The demolition in Karachi’s Saddar area is inhumane and shameless.
Media blues

Media blues

Umair Javed
The young and urban population is the future market for Pakistan’s media and cultural production industry.

Editorial

Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.
Updated November 18, 2018

Media unity

A clear message of unity has been sent out by the journalist community in the US.
November 18, 2018

Sri Lanka’s lawmakers

OF late, some very ugly scenes have played out in the Sri Lankan legislature. According to details, the pandemonium...