'We will do what is best for our people, our interests': PM Khan fires back after Trump tweets
What started with United States President Donald Trump’s tirade against Pakistan on Sunday night culminated into a heated exchange between him and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter on Monday, with the latter making it clear that “Now, we [Pakistan] will do what is best for our people and our interests."
PM Khan’s latest rebuttal came after Trump tweeted about Pakistan’s alleged inaction against “Osama bin Laden and Afghanistan”. The US head of state was repeating his statements from his interview to Fox News on Sunday in which he attempted to justify his administration's decision to pull "military aid" to Pakistan.
The US president claimed he had pointed out Osama bin Laden in his book "just BEFORE" the 9/11 attacks and that his country "of course" should have captured the Al Qaeda leader "long before we did".
"President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!.." he wrote.
Reiterating his earlier comment, Trump said the US no longer pays billions of dollars in aid to Pakistan "because they would take our money and do nothing for us". He cited the capture of bin Laden in Abbottabad and the Afghanistan war as the two areas of alleged inaction by Pakistan.
"They [Pakistan] were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING!" Trump said.
The US president's tweets were shortly followed by a Twitter post by Prime Minister Khan, who said Trump "needs to be informed abt historical facts".
"Trump’s false assertions add insult to the injury [that] Pak has suffered in US WoT in terms of lives lost & destabilised & economic costs," the premier wrote.
"Pak has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests," he concluded.
PM Khan's response to Trump's tirade
PM Khan first hit back at Trump's remarks earlier today, suggesting that Washington assess its efficacy in the War on Terror in Afghanistan instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures.
While speaking to Fox News, Trump had justified his administration's decision to cancel military aid for Pakistan by linking it to bin Laden being found in Pakistan in 2011. "They [Pakistan] don’t do a damn thing for us," the US president had said.
Speaking of the compound in Abbottabad where bin Laden was found in 2011, Trump said the bin Ladens had been "living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there."
However, contrary to Trump's insinuations, former US president Barack Obama, under whom the raid was carried out, had said last year: "We had no evidence that Pakistan was aware of his presence — that is something that we looked at."
Trump also added that the US used to give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year, but doesn't anymore. "I ended it because they don't do anything for us."
Read more: 'Appeasement does not work with US': Shireen Mazari claps back at Trump over tirade against Pakistan
PM Khan responded to Trump's statements, saying that Islamabad had decided to "participate in the US War on Terror" although no Pakistani was involved in the 9/11 attacks.
"Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war and over $123 billion was lost," he added, of which "US 'aid' was a minuscule $20bn", the premier said.
In addition to economic losses, the PM highlighted the impact of the US war on Pakistan's tribal areas. "Our tribal areas were devastated and millions of people were uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted the lives of ordinary Pakistanis," he said.
"Pakistan continues to provide free lines of ground and air communications (GLOCs/ALOCs)," he added.
"Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?" he asked.
"Instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures, the US should do a serious assessment of why, despite 140,000 Nato troops, plus 250,000 Afghan troops and reportedly $1 trillion spent on the war in Afghanistan, the Taliban today are stronger than before," he suggested.
Earlier today, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also called Trump out over his remarks about Pakistan, saying: "@realDonaldTrump suffers conveniently from perpetual historic amnesia!"
Relations between the United States and Pakistan, which began to strain in 2011, reached a new low in January when Trump suspended US security assistance to Islamabad over the alleged presence of Afghan militant groups in Fata. The government as well as the military had rejected the charge as incorrect.
The Inter-Services Public Relations had clarified at the time that the Coalition Support Fund, received from the US, is reimbursement of money spent for operations in support of the coalition for regional peace.
Comments (99)
Imran khan zindabad, Pakistan zindabad
first time some body give them ans. well done
Theee are the facts. Great response.
Bravo IK, finally a premier who can talk straight and can stare the Americans directly in the eyes, as he has nothing to hide from the CIA.
Bravo PM you spoke my heart
good reply by PM
Instead of speaking to the media, PMIK should telephone Mr Trump and convey his viewpoint.
Before Trump, the USA had a plausible claim to being a good country.
Well said Mr. PM.
That's my boy.
Very good IK as Trump is only trying to justify his failures in AFG
Well done IK... brave and bold statement..
US needs clear message like this one...no more free lunches and blame game for ex-super power Millions parished in their money making war games around the globe enough is enough
First time such a bold, clear and factual stance on “do more” demand from US
So everyone failed and blaming game begins
Love our PM Khan. Pakistan strong.
Well said Mr.PM
Well said PM!
Fox News should also have interviewed IK to get his response. This is the problem with the US media that on issues like this it never shows the point of view of the other side. No wonder the US public is misled by its leaders.
This is how REAL leader respond to protect its nation's interest and dignity. Whole world needs to take the note.
I suggest Imran Khan call a summit of all nations to come to Pakistan and listen to all sacrifices we made. And give opportunity to world leaders to speak with a loud voice to appreciate pakistan’s Efforts and Sacrifices. US wins most of its wars through media. Pakistan needs to make its voice heard. All nations to be invited to praise pskistan’s Efforts.
Yeah. At least this PM can talk and defend Pakistan.
Really proud of our Prime Minister Imran Khan. Finally we have a leader who has the courage to speak the truth, sincere to the country and wants to improve the quality of life of common Pakistanis. You have our prayers and support
The great Imran Khan speaks.
Lion of Pakistan! The one and only Imran Khan! Salute!
Well said sir ! I applaud you. Respect.
Well said Mr PM.
Can’t win with Trump.
Spot on, Keep it up Mr Khan.
finally, someone with the courage
And that's how you answer
Pakistan should assess own failures of the economy instead of making the United States a scapegoat. Imran needs to get on point and fix what the broken economy and the social contract. The relationship between Pakistan and the US was broken by others. Crying over spilled milk is not public policy.
IK the only shinning star and future of Pakistan!
Only an honest and brave leader will speak like this..
Very impressive response.
Shots fired.
Mr. PM, no need to get into the back and forth with Trump, he likes to throw his own generals under the bus by making hedious comments against them, just to get his own base strong. You are a better person and a much much stronger leader than he’ll ever be.
Brave and true response.
befitting response :-)
Avoid answering to his stupid questions.
oh man, this is history
PM Imran Khan's befitting reply to Trump. Well said.
Mr. Trump being offensive is not the right response all the times. Pakistan has contributed more and has taken less from US.
I know I have voted for right person.. we love you IK..
Sometimes it's best to control your emotions. Politics is not about being emotional.
Great reply now await the consequences.
Just slogans( without the consequences) don’t feed stomachs.good luck pm Imran
I think both sides are doing enough damage. US-Pakistan relationship will never be the same. Trump is pushing all relationships to the brink.
Though Great IK reply missing the highlighted details as usual. Fireback at this time will not help only actions like suspending all cooperation so he understand what Pak is doing
The PM has REPRESENTED Pakistan.
Good response PM Khan. Cut air and ground lines of communicatio or they should ne asked to pay for the privilege. No more freebies.
This is the most straightforward response well done I am proud of you but one thing about which I am worried your you turn which needed fixation
A perfect befitting respond timely needed.
well said IK; genuine all rounder
Just answer!
US should plainly abrogate the diplomatic ties between them and US instead of constant criticism back and forth. I think US will not lose much but Pakistan will be confronted by international institutions. This is plain truth.
Most of 20 Billion$ in aid never reached the major population of Pakistan but was well spent on Defense Housing projects to generate more money.
Love IK more today.... bringing respect back to Pakistan....
@SkyHawk, Befitting reply to unprovoked allegations ?
Damn it, Good one!
Well done PM Imran Khan, your statements are far more better and outweigh than Trump's.
@Prateik, if trump had called to say it in person, the reply would be kindly in person also.
Love u my PM
Don’t take him lightly.
Pakistan has been very successful to use US aid They either swindled the money for private overseas assets or used for training the and supporting extremists against US interest.
Hope this is not for local consumption. Indtead we should hold talks with US and put down what we have done for them. I still feel we should not take path of confrontation and behave more mutually.
When the PM uses the term Aid then it becomes aid. It was not aid but a small support for Pakistani services.
Always hear the facts that so many people laid sacrifice because of terrorism but the fact is if mess was created clearing it will require efforts and sacrifice and this should not be termed as achievement.
Playing to the gallery does not make a good political plan. Having a good long term plan is better than optics.
There are always two sides to a story and at times many sides. Eye witnesses are invariably the least reliable because they only remember what they'd like to remember.
Great leader, great response. Finally someone had the courage to say tell the truth. Well done Mr. Khan.
Trump speaks out publicly what the rest of the world says privately.
Get on with your life.
IK's straightforward emotional outburst can cost Pakistan-state. He is PM now and need to be positive, business-like especially when in financial-stress.
Nail on the head! Bravo our captain.
The best answer on IK had the guts to deliver, the issue in the US is, the ordinary american has no idea of the sacrifices given by Pak, so they think pak is just taking and taking, this educated answer back should set the record straight.
@Kalia, It cannot be any worse than it is already. The truth hurts, Sir.
@malikimran, yes mere statement, nothing more could Pakistan afford, because it is passing through a economy crisis and would soon need US for bailout.
@Prateik, Trump likes to communicate over twitter.
Think with the cool mind. This is not the right response.
When a person is in politics, he should know when he has to be courageous.
The dollar exchange rate going up again! Those statements are not just hurting Pakistan diplomatically and internationally but economically as well. Discretion is advised.
Countering is not everything. Some times being silence is better than responding.
Now wait for the US turn.
Even though Tribal areas were devastated and 95% of the human losses incurred by Pakhtun, all dollars received by Pakistan were invested in Punjab and Islamabad.
@Kalia, when u care us we know that we r on right travm....
@amjad shaheed, not the first time that a Pakistani politician has given an answer like this.
Trump is spot on.
@Jalil Yousaf, First get a cricket team to play in your country.
It's time Pakistan reduced it's dependency on USD and should use it's own currency for trade.
One can never win with detractors. People who are critical of the response of the PM would have criticized him had he not responded in kind. In that case, the same people would have cried lack of courage and leadership. Glad that the PM doesn't give any weight to such mindless cretins. More power to the PM.
Where did he get the figure of 123billion dollars?
@Habib Canada, you have to make a stand.
Said what u said. Now brace for the blowback.
@Mr.Afghani, Imran Khan wasn't being emotional, he was being factual. Big difference.
@Ahmed, so what you are saying is that Trump's tirade should remain unanswered and the lies he has told should not be exposed. You seem to care too much about the economy.
Well said PM
A very brave answer !
Finally, we have an administration who can stand up to the other countries.