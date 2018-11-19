DAWN.COM

PM Khan counters Trump's tirade against Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated November 19, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan responds to US President Donald Trump's statements about Pakistan yesterday. ─ File photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday clapped back at United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday, suggesting that Washington assess its efficacy in the War on Terror in Afghanistan instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures.

While speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump had attempted to justify his administration's decision at the start of 2018 to pull "military aid" to Pakistan by linking it to Osama bin Laden being found in Pakistan in 2011. "They [Pakistan] don’t do a damn thing for us," the US president had said.

Speaking of the compound in Abbottabad where bin Laden was found in 2011, Trump said the bin Ladens had been "living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there."

However, contrary to Trump's insinuations, former US president Barack Obama, the raid was carried out, had said last year: "We had no evidence that Pakistan was aware of his presence — that is something that we looked at."

Trump also added that the US used to give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year, but doesn't anymore. "I ended it because they don't do anything for us."

Read more: 'Appeasement does not work with US': Shireen Mazari claps back at Trump over tirade against Pakistan

PM Khan responded to Trump's statements, saying that Islamabad had decided to "participate in the US War on Terror" although no Pakistani was involved in the 9/11 attacks.

"Pakistan suffered 75,000 casualties in this war and over $123 billion was lost," he added, of which "US 'aid' was a miniscule $20bn", the premier said.

In addition to economic losses, the PM highlighted the impact of the US war on Pakistan's tribal areas. "Our tribal areas were devastated and millions of people were uprooted from their homes. The war drastically impacted the lives of ordinary Pakistanis," he said.

"Pakistan continues to provide free lines of ground and air communications (GLOCs/ALOCs)," he added.

"Can Mr Trump name another ally that gave such sacrifices?" he asked.

"Instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for their failures, the US should do a serious assessment of why, despite 140,000 Nato troops, plus 250,000 Afghan troops and reportedly $1 trillion spent on the war in Afghanistan, the Taliban today are stronger than before," he suggested.

Earlier today, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also called Trump out over his remarks about Pakistan, saying: "@realDonaldTrump suffers conveniently from perpetual historic amnesia!"

Calling Trump's tirade a lesson for Pakistani leaders "who kept appeasing the US esp after 9/11", the minister added: "Whether China or Iran, US policies of containment and isolation do not coincide with Pakistan's strategic interests."

Relations between the United States and Pakistan, which began to strain in 2011, reached a new low in January when Trump suspended US security assistance to Islamabad over the alleged presence of Afghan militant groups in Fata. The government as well as the military had rejected the charge as incorrect.

The Inter-Services Public Relations had clarified at the time that that the Coalition Support Fund, received from the US, is reimbursement of money spent for operations in support of the coalition for regional peace.

Comments (56)

1000 characters
gauhar mir
Nov 19, 2018 05:01pm

Imran khan zindabad, Pakistan zindabad

Recommend 0
amjad shaheed
Nov 19, 2018 05:02pm

first time some body give them ans. well done

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Nov 19, 2018 05:03pm

Theee are the facts. Great response.

Recommend 0
Haroon Khan
Nov 19, 2018 05:05pm

Bravo IK, finally a premier who can talk straight and can stare the Americans directly in the eyes, as he has nothing to hide from the CIA.

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Nov 19, 2018 05:06pm

Bravo PM you spoke my heart

Recommend 0
Shaban Jarral
Nov 19, 2018 05:07pm

good reply by PM

Recommend 0
Prateik
Nov 19, 2018 05:07pm

Instead of speaking to the media, PMIK should telephone Mr Trump and convey his viewpoint.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Nov 19, 2018 05:08pm

Before Trump, the USA had a plausible claim to being a good country.

Recommend 0
Patriot
Nov 19, 2018 05:10pm

Well said Mr. PM.

Recommend 0
Black Diesel
Nov 19, 2018 05:10pm

That's my boy.

Recommend 0
malikimran
Nov 19, 2018 05:10pm

Very good IK as Trump is only trying to justify his failures in AFG

Recommend 0
Mohsin
Nov 19, 2018 05:10pm

Well done IK... brave and bold statement..

Recommend 0
Billy
Nov 19, 2018 05:12pm

US needs clear message like this one...no more free lunches and blame game for ex-super power Millions parished in their money making war games around the globe enough is enough

Recommend 0
Gul
Nov 19, 2018 05:15pm

First time such a bold, clear and factual stance on “do more” demand from US

Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
Nov 19, 2018 05:15pm

So everyone failed and blaming game begins

Recommend 0
daanish
Nov 19, 2018 05:17pm

Love our PM Khan. Pakistan strong.

Recommend 0
Younus Khan
Nov 19, 2018 05:19pm

Well said Mr.PM

Recommend 0
Akmal Ahmed
Nov 19, 2018 05:20pm

Well said PM!

Recommend 0
AXH
Nov 19, 2018 05:21pm

Fox News should also have interviewed IK to get his response. This is the problem with the US media that on issues like this it never shows the point of view of the other side. No wonder the US public is misled by its leaders.

Recommend 0
Taimoor khan
Nov 19, 2018 05:22pm

This is how REAL leader respond to protect its nation's interest and dignity. Whole world needs to take the note.

Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Nov 19, 2018 05:23pm

I suggest Imran Khan call a summit of all nations to come to Pakistan and listen to all sacrifices we made. And give opportunity to world leaders to speak with a loud voice to appreciate pakistan’s Efforts and Sacrifices. US wins most of its wars through media. Pakistan needs to make its voice heard. All nations to be invited to praise pskistan’s Efforts.

Recommend 0
Maria
Nov 19, 2018 05:23pm

Yeah. At least this PM can talk and defend Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 19, 2018 05:25pm

Really proud of our Prime Minister Imran Khan. Finally we have a leader who has the courage to speak the truth, sincere to the country and wants to improve the quality of life of common Pakistanis. You have our prayers and support

Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Nov 19, 2018 05:25pm

The great Imran Khan speaks.

Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 19, 2018 05:26pm

Lion of Pakistan! The one and only Imran Khan! Salute!

Recommend 0
Rashid
Nov 19, 2018 05:26pm

Well said sir ! I applaud you. Respect.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 19, 2018 05:27pm

Well said Mr PM.

Recommend 0
Dr Maleria
Nov 19, 2018 05:27pm

Can’t win with Trump.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Nov 19, 2018 05:29pm

Spot on, Keep it up Mr Khan.

Recommend 0
Hammad
Nov 19, 2018 05:30pm

finally, someone with the courage

Recommend 0
Hshjsj
Nov 19, 2018 05:32pm

And that's how you answer

Recommend 0
ali sabir
Nov 19, 2018 05:35pm

Pakistan should assess own failures of the economy instead of making the United States a scapegoat. Imran needs to get on point and fix what the broken economy and the social contract. The relationship between Pakistan and the US was broken by others. Crying over spilled milk is not public policy.

Recommend 0
prasad
Nov 19, 2018 05:36pm

IK the only shinning star and future of Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 19, 2018 05:39pm

Only an honest and brave leader will speak like this..

Recommend 0
Md Mostafizur Rahman
Nov 19, 2018 05:39pm

Very impressive response.

Recommend 0
unknown
Nov 19, 2018 05:40pm

Shots fired.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Nov 19, 2018 05:43pm

Mr. PM, no need to get into the back and forth with Trump, he likes to throw his own generals under the bus by making hedious comments against them, just to get his own base strong. You are a better person and a much much stronger leader than he’ll ever be.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Nov 19, 2018 05:43pm

Brave and true response.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Nov 19, 2018 05:44pm

befitting response :-)

Recommend 0
Habib Canada
Nov 19, 2018 05:45pm

Avoid answering to his stupid questions.

Recommend 0
Sajid Khan
Nov 19, 2018 05:46pm

oh man, this is history

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Nov 19, 2018 05:46pm

PM Imran Khan's befitting reply to Trump. Well said.

Recommend 0
Naved
Nov 19, 2018 05:50pm

Mr. Trump being offensive is not the right response all the times. Pakistan has contributed more and has taken less from US.

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Nov 19, 2018 05:52pm

I know I have voted for right person.. we love you IK..

Recommend 0
Mr.Afghani
Nov 19, 2018 05:52pm

Sometimes it's best to control your emotions. Politics is not about being emotional.

Recommend 0
Kalia
Nov 19, 2018 05:54pm

Great reply now await the consequences.

Recommend 0
Ai
Nov 19, 2018 05:55pm

Just slogans( without the consequences) don’t feed stomachs.good luck pm Imran

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Nov 19, 2018 05:55pm

I think both sides are doing enough damage. US-Pakistan relationship will never be the same. Trump is pushing all relationships to the brink.

Recommend 0
Imanndar
Nov 19, 2018 05:57pm

Though Great IK reply missing the highlighted details as usual. Fireback at this time will not help only actions like suspending all cooperation so he understand what Pak is doing

Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Nov 19, 2018 05:59pm

The PM has REPRESENTED Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Khalil
Nov 19, 2018 06:00pm

Good response PM Khan. Cut air and ground lines of communicatio or they should ne asked to pay for the privilege. No more freebies.

Recommend 0
liberal
Nov 19, 2018 06:01pm

This is the most straightforward response well done I am proud of you but one thing about which I am worried your you turn which needed fixation

Recommend 0
Khurshid
Nov 19, 2018 06:06pm

A perfect befitting respond timely needed.

Recommend 0
enam
Nov 19, 2018 06:06pm

well said IK; genuine all rounder

Recommend 0
KAZIM REZA
Nov 19, 2018 06:06pm

Just answer!

Recommend 0
Lilly
Nov 19, 2018 06:10pm

US should plainly abrogate the diplomatic ties between them and US instead of constant criticism back and forth. I think US will not lose much but Pakistan will be confronted by international institutions. This is plain truth.

Recommend 0

