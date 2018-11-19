New Zealand expose Pakistan's old batting frailties, steal first Test by 4 runs
Debutant spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets to lead a never-say-die approach from New Zealand bowlers as they pulled off a thrilling four-run win over an indisciplined Pakistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Defending a modest 176-run target, New Zealand bowlers led by Patel (5-59), fast bowler Neil Wagner (2-27) and Ish Sodhi (2-37) bowled out Pakistan for 171 on a drama-packed fourth day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
It is the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket history and gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Azhar Ali fought a lone battle for Pakistan with 65 and was the last man out when he was trapped leg-before wicket by Patel.
He reviewed Bruce Oxenford's decision but the television replays upheld the decision.
Resuming on 37 without loss, Pakistan began the day as favourites to chase down the 176 they needed for victory although New Zealand will have taken some hope from Pakistan's failure at the same ground last year to chase 136 against Sri Lanka.
Kiwi spinners Patel and Ish Sodhi opened the bowling and immediately caused problems as Pakistan lost three wickets in the first six overs.
Imamul-Haq was trapped leg-before for 27 to a full length ball by left-arm spinner Patel in the fifth over.
In the sixth, Sodhi had Mohammad Hafeez caught in the covers and then three balls later held on to a return catch low to his left as Haris Sohail drove a full toss back at him.
Pakistani nerves were eased by the sight of Azhar and Asad Shafiq carefully rebuilding the innings with a fourth wicket partnership of 82.
Shafiq made a cultured 45, becoming the 11th Pakistani to reach 4,000 runs in Test cricket, but his dismissal in the last over before lunch, edging Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, changed the game as Pakistan lost their final seven wickets for just 41.
After lunch, Babar Azam ran himself out for 13, the guilty party in a mix-up with Azhar and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed fell for a second time sweeping Patel, this time gloving the ball to Watling.
Bilal Asif tried to slog a straight ball from Patel and was bowled leaving Pakistan 154 for seven, still 22 runs short of victory.
The earlier measure at the crease had been replaced by chaos. In the next over Wagner had Yasir Shah caught in the slips and then Hasan Ali attempted a slog-sweep off Patel, picking out substitute fielder Tim Southee on the midwicket boundary.
Azhar then tried to inch Pakistan across the line, farming the strike from Mohammad Abbas.
But with five runs still needed to win Patel found the delivery to win the match for New Zealand.
The second Test starts in Dubai from Saturday while the third and final, again in Abu Dhabi from December 3.
Comments (45)
In cricket as they say, the match is not over unless and untill the last ball is bowled.
Well done, victory wasn't always assured. If someone saw Asif Ali single-handedly win the match for his side in the South Africa League, they would want his inclusion in the Pakistan side.
Terrible run out. It was not a run Azhar Ali what are you doing. Now Azhar has to finish the match.
What is going on? What are they doing? Horrible shot selection by Pakistani batsman.
Azhar is playing stupid cricket. Asif in test is useless.
I wish for a India Pakistan series in UAE. India will win 9-0. 3-0 in each odi, tests and t-20. And then a tour of Pakistan to India where again India will win 9-0. This will make fans truely happy
What a performance NZ. Fan of yours.
Thank you NZ for putting clumsy clowns out of their misery!
Unbelievable. Pakistan clinched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Terrible batting by Pak. Only they can lose this match from where they were. Cricket is a funny game
Well done New Zealand.You Deserve to win. Great performance. Keep it up.
NZ won by 5 runs in UAE flat pitches where pak batsmen are tigers
New Zeland wins !!!!! Pakistan choked.
PAK needs to play with ZIM more often.
Pakistan humbled in their home ground.
That last wicket lbw of Azhar Ali was a terrible, lousy and abominable decision from the umpire. He should be ashamed and feel guilty for raising his finger up. The ball was not even touching the stumps. I absolutely and utterly do not accept this outcome.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, No, it wasn’t Azhar’s fault. Babar should have waited. Pakistan has lost this test due to this terrible run out.
Poor cricket as usual.
On the verge of victory to losing the match. Horrible display of batting. Even pack of cards wouldn't have collapsed like this.
Nice test match. Loved to see close encounters. Test cricket needs more close matches like this. Both team played good. Overall nice match.
To test their mettle Pakistan should invite Bangladesh and Afghanistan to play in UAE. Because on UAE pitches subcontinent teams will play better. The slow pitches, low bounce and good spin will help these teams.
Where are Sarfaraz fans now?
Well played NZ.. Congratulations..On winning. Once again it has proved Pakistan can won Only T20.
3rd such loss chasing small total, asad and azhar should have stepped up after younis and misbah that has not happened, need to take some really hard decisions here sarfaraz need to bat at no 6 u have to drop both asad and azhar for the series, drop hafeez as well. open fakhar with imam haris at no 3, saad no 4 babar no 5 safi no 6 shadab no 7, fahim/bilal at 8, shah at 8, hasan 9, abass 11
we cannot keep giving them chances after chances after chances, safi u have to come up with clean head u must make sure u have to score runs and win the games here and then in sa... in sa kindly include asif ali and fakhar in test side as well
A familiar tale - the brittle middle order was exposed badly. A score of even 100 is too much for us. Is it not time to lecture the Coaches with the batters ?
In the recent history batting has been always brittle and unpredictable, The young blood played with temptation of T20 on a spinning wicket and caused us to loose the match. They could have easily played like Abbas. But hats off to the NZ captain he led the team very well in those anxious moments.
Lots of cheques going New Zealand's way. Now Kaptan sab will have to visit one more friendly country.
chasing 150 above in Test or T20 and result is the same.
@Truth only truth, Even though I aree but BCCI is not responsible for failures of PCB
@Truth only truth, Why should BCCI help PCB if PCB is full of incompetent beings ?
over confidence !!
Sarfraz must go from test side ,bilal asif should quit cricket pakistan lost this test just like they drew it with OZ same venue poor captaincy and scared batsmen of victory handed over it to Kiwis
Spineless display of batting in both innings.
@Samrat, "PAK needs to play with ZIM more often"
Even Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh in a test match in Bangladesh. So even that victory looks unpredictable now.
Not surprised, as usual our team lost a winning match under pressure and due to irresponsible batting. Same old story with our cricketers and politicians - when we are going to learn from our mistakes?
Guys. chill. It was very nice exciting match. Test cricket needs more test matches like this. Hope u also enjoyed the match. :)
Lot to learn to Sarfaraj being as skipper. I think its better to get some tips from Virat/Kane too.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, DRS gave the correct decision.....Third umpire review...
@Truth only truth, Still we are not interested in a series with Pak
Now, match fixing by PCB/Players will be a hot topic of discussion
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Sir, it went to the third umpire & the ball tracking showed that it was umpire's call on wickets hitting. So while it was an in-between decision it was as harsh or horrible as you are making it sound like...
@Austec, Anwar Ali needs to come in. Hard hitting batsman and potential to be a brilliant bowler. Very well played New Zealand.
Don't start blaming again , it was a good match , congratulations to both team
Welldone Pakistan played well . End of day people enjoyed the trilling game .
It shows that factual position of Pakistani team in the international cricket.