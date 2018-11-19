DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New Zealand expose Pakistan's old batting frailties, steal first Test by 4 runs

AFPUpdated November 19, 2018

Email

New Zealand cricketers celebrate after beating Pakistan in the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 19, 2018. — AFP
New Zealand cricketers celebrate after beating Pakistan in the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 19, 2018. — AFP

Debutant spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets to lead a never-say-die approach from New Zealand bowlers as they pulled off a thrilling four-run win over an indisciplined Pakistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Defending a modest 176-run target, New Zealand bowlers led by Patel (5-59), fast bowler Neil Wagner (2-27) and Ish Sodhi (2-37) bowled out Pakistan for 171 on a drama-packed fourth day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

It is the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket history and gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Azhar Ali fought a lone battle for Pakistan with 65 and was the last man out when he was trapped leg-before wicket by Patel.

He reviewed Bruce Oxenford's decision but the television replays upheld the decision.

Resuming on 37 without loss, Pakistan began the day as favourites to chase down the 176 they needed for victory although New Zealand will have taken some hope from Pakistan's failure at the same ground last year to chase 136 against Sri Lanka.

Kiwi spinners Patel and Ish Sodhi opened the bowling and immediately caused problems as Pakistan lost three wickets in the first six overs.

Imamul-Haq was trapped leg-before for 27 to a full length ball by left-arm spinner Patel in the fifth over.

In the sixth, Sodhi had Mohammad Hafeez caught in the covers and then three balls later held on to a return catch low to his left as Haris Sohail drove a full toss back at him.

Pakistani nerves were eased by the sight of Azhar and Asad Shafiq carefully rebuilding the innings with a fourth wicket partnership of 82.

Shafiq made a cultured 45, becoming the 11th Pakistani to reach 4,000 runs in Test cricket, but his dismissal in the last over before lunch, edging Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, changed the game as Pakistan lost their final seven wickets for just 41.

After lunch, Babar Azam ran himself out for 13, the guilty party in a mix-up with Azhar and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed fell for a second time sweeping Patel, this time gloving the ball to Watling.

Bilal Asif tried to slog a straight ball from Patel and was bowled leaving Pakistan 154 for seven, still 22 runs short of victory.

The earlier measure at the crease had been replaced by chaos. In the next over Wagner had Yasir Shah caught in the slips and then Hasan Ali attempted a slog-sweep off Patel, picking out substitute fielder Tim Southee on the midwicket boundary.

Azhar then tried to inch Pakistan across the line, farming the strike from Mohammad Abbas.

But with five runs still needed to win Patel found the delivery to win the match for New Zealand.

The second Test starts in Dubai from Saturday while the third and final, again in Abu Dhabi from December 3.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (45)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2018 01:17pm

In cricket as they say, the match is not over unless and untill the last ball is bowled.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Nov 19, 2018 01:30pm

Well done, victory wasn't always assured. If someone saw Asif Ali single-handedly win the match for his side in the South Africa League, they would want his inclusion in the Pakistan side.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 19, 2018 02:18pm

Terrible run out. It was not a run Azhar Ali what are you doing. Now Azhar has to finish the match.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Nov 19, 2018 02:21pm

What is going on? What are they doing? Horrible shot selection by Pakistani batsman.

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Nov 19, 2018 02:29pm

Azhar is playing stupid cricket. Asif in test is useless.

Recommend 0
Truth only truth
Nov 19, 2018 02:43pm

I wish for a India Pakistan series in UAE. India will win 9-0. 3-0 in each odi, tests and t-20. And then a tour of Pakistan to India where again India will win 9-0. This will make fans truely happy

Recommend 0
Dr logic
Nov 19, 2018 03:29pm

What a performance NZ. Fan of yours.

Recommend 0
Sanity
Nov 19, 2018 03:32pm

Thank you NZ for putting clumsy clowns out of their misery!

Recommend 0
KD
Nov 19, 2018 03:33pm

Unbelievable. Pakistan clinched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Recommend 0
Raghavan
Nov 19, 2018 03:34pm

Terrible batting by Pak. Only they can lose this match from where they were. Cricket is a funny game

Recommend 0
Truth only truth
Nov 19, 2018 03:37pm

Well done New Zealand.You Deserve to win. Great performance. Keep it up.

Recommend 0
Karim
Nov 19, 2018 03:37pm

NZ won by 5 runs in UAE flat pitches where pak batsmen are tigers

Recommend 0
Gaur
Nov 19, 2018 03:38pm

New Zeland wins !!!!! Pakistan choked.

Recommend 0
Samrat
Nov 19, 2018 03:39pm

PAK needs to play with ZIM more often.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Nov 19, 2018 03:41pm

Pakistan humbled in their home ground.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2018 03:41pm

That last wicket lbw of Azhar Ali was a terrible, lousy and abominable decision from the umpire. He should be ashamed and feel guilty for raising his finger up. The ball was not even touching the stumps. I absolutely and utterly do not accept this outcome.

Recommend 0
REVERSESWING
Nov 19, 2018 03:42pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, No, it wasn’t Azhar’s fault. Babar should have waited. Pakistan has lost this test due to this terrible run out.

Recommend 0
Jai Ho
Nov 19, 2018 03:43pm

Poor cricket as usual.

Recommend 0
Bimal William
Nov 19, 2018 03:46pm

On the verge of victory to losing the match. Horrible display of batting. Even pack of cards wouldn't have collapsed like this.

Recommend 0
Cricket lover
Nov 19, 2018 03:46pm

Nice test match. Loved to see close encounters. Test cricket needs more close matches like this. Both team played good. Overall nice match.

Recommend 0
Zak salaria harmony
Nov 19, 2018 03:47pm

To test their mettle Pakistan should invite Bangladesh and Afghanistan to play in UAE. Because on UAE pitches subcontinent teams will play better. The slow pitches, low bounce and good spin will help these teams.

Recommend 0
Karachiwala
Nov 19, 2018 03:48pm

Where are Sarfaraz fans now?

Recommend 0
Anil Bhadauria
Nov 19, 2018 03:49pm

Well played NZ.. Congratulations..On winning. Once again it has proved Pakistan can won Only T20.

Recommend 0
israr
Nov 19, 2018 03:49pm

3rd such loss chasing small total, asad and azhar should have stepped up after younis and misbah that has not happened, need to take some really hard decisions here sarfaraz need to bat at no 6 u have to drop both asad and azhar for the series, drop hafeez as well. open fakhar with imam haris at no 3, saad no 4 babar no 5 safi no 6 shadab no 7, fahim/bilal at 8, shah at 8, hasan 9, abass 11

we cannot keep giving them chances after chances after chances, safi u have to come up with clean head u must make sure u have to score runs and win the games here and then in sa... in sa kindly include asif ali and fakhar in test side as well

Recommend 0
Khalid Naseem
Nov 19, 2018 03:49pm

A familiar tale - the brittle middle order was exposed badly. A score of even 100 is too much for us. Is it not time to lecture the Coaches with the batters ?

Recommend 0
NK
Nov 19, 2018 03:51pm

In the recent history batting has been always brittle and unpredictable, The young blood played with temptation of T20 on a spinning wicket and caused us to loose the match. They could have easily played like Abbas. But hats off to the NZ captain he led the team very well in those anxious moments.

Recommend 0
ajay
Nov 19, 2018 03:51pm

Lots of cheques going New Zealand's way. Now Kaptan sab will have to visit one more friendly country.

Recommend 0
Gaur
Nov 19, 2018 03:55pm

chasing 150 above in Test or T20 and result is the same.

Recommend 0
Gaur
Nov 19, 2018 03:55pm

@Truth only truth, Even though I aree but BCCI is not responsible for failures of PCB

Recommend 0
Anuj
Nov 19, 2018 03:56pm

@Truth only truth, Why should BCCI help PCB if PCB is full of incompetent beings ?

Recommend 0
moiz
Nov 19, 2018 03:57pm

over confidence !!

Recommend 0
Austec
Nov 19, 2018 03:58pm

Sarfraz must go from test side ,bilal asif should quit cricket pakistan lost this test just like they drew it with OZ same venue poor captaincy and scared batsmen of victory handed over it to Kiwis

Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Nov 19, 2018 03:59pm

Spineless display of batting in both innings.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Nov 19, 2018 04:01pm

@Samrat, "PAK needs to play with ZIM more often"

Even Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh in a test match in Bangladesh. So even that victory looks unpredictable now.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 19, 2018 04:01pm

Not surprised, as usual our team lost a winning match under pressure and due to irresponsible batting. Same old story with our cricketers and politicians - when we are going to learn from our mistakes?

Recommend 0
Cricket lover
Nov 19, 2018 04:04pm

Guys. chill. It was very nice exciting match. Test cricket needs more test matches like this. Hope u also enjoyed the match. :)

Recommend 0
Neil
Nov 19, 2018 04:10pm

Lot to learn to Sarfaraj being as skipper. I think its better to get some tips from Virat/Kane too.

Recommend 0
Dr.Katludin
Nov 19, 2018 04:10pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, DRS gave the correct decision.....Third umpire review...

Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 19, 2018 04:13pm

@Truth only truth, Still we are not interested in a series with Pak

Recommend 0
Indian
Nov 19, 2018 04:13pm

Now, match fixing by PCB/Players will be a hot topic of discussion

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Nov 19, 2018 04:18pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Sir, it went to the third umpire & the ball tracking showed that it was umpire's call on wickets hitting. So while it was an in-between decision it was as harsh or horrible as you are making it sound like...

Recommend 0
Harris
Nov 19, 2018 04:25pm

@Austec, Anwar Ali needs to come in. Hard hitting batsman and potential to be a brilliant bowler. Very well played New Zealand.

Recommend 0
Manish
Nov 19, 2018 04:32pm

Don't start blaming again , it was a good match , congratulations to both team

Recommend 0
Danish
Nov 19, 2018 04:35pm

Welldone Pakistan played well . End of day people enjoyed the trilling game .

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Nov 19, 2018 04:37pm

It shows that factual position of Pakistani team in the international cricket.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Saddar massacre

Saddar massacre

The demolition in Karachi’s Saddar area is inhumane and shameless.
Media blues

Media blues

Umair Javed
The young and urban population is the future market for Pakistan’s media and cultural production industry.

Editorial

Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.
Updated November 18, 2018

Media unity

A clear message of unity has been sent out by the journalist community in the US.
November 18, 2018

Sri Lanka’s lawmakers

OF late, some very ugly scenes have played out in the Sri Lankan legislature. According to details, the pandemonium...