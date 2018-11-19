Pakistani student in China committed suicide, was not killed: FO

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday said that Usama Ahmad Khan — a Pakistani student at Shenyang Jianzhu University — had "committed suicide" in China and was not beaten to death as depicted in what it said was a "fake" video being circulated online.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, a man alleged to be Usama, can be seen lying prostrate on a street with a trio of people pinning him down and hitting him multiple times.

However, the FO today clarified that the video does not feature Usama. "The video being circulated on social media is not that of Usama Ahmad Khan," the FO said.

"Usama Ahmad Khan committed suicide at Shenyang city in Liaoning province in China."

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also took notice of the video being circulated online and shared a statement clarifying that it was "not authentic".

After receiving initial information, according to the statement, the Ambassador of Pakistan to China deputed an officer of the Embassy to visit Shenyang.

"In Shenyang, he met students and faculty of the university, as well as, police authorities. Throughout this process, he remained in close contact with the family of the deceased and got full support of Chinese authorities," reads the statement.

The FO requested "all to exercise caution in such matters, avoid sensationalism and stop spreading of fake news", adding: "There is a need to respect sensitivity and privacy, especially of the bereaved family."

It further said that the country's Mission in China will send the body to Pakistan.

"The body was transported from Liaoning province to Beijing on the morning of Nov 17, 2018," the FO said. "All arrangements are now in place for transportation of the dead body to Pakistan tonight."