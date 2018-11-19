20-member PTI delegation sets off for China on 7-day visit

A 20-member Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Monday left for China on a seven-day visit during which it will be briefed on Beijing's political history and review the Chinese ruling party's successes in eradicating poverty and corruption in the country.

PTI Central Secretary General Arshad Daad is leading the delegation, which was extended an invite by the Communist Party of China, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both parties are expected to hold meetings where they discuss matters of "bilateral value", according to Radio Pakistan.

A briefing on China's political history and inter-departmental arrangements will also be given to the PTI delegation, along with a review of Beijing's successes in eradication of poverty and corruption from the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has often praised the Chinese government's efforts for poverty alleviation.

"This is where we admire China so much. No country in human history, has ever taken 700 million people out of poverty in 30 years as China has done," he said while delivering a speech at the Central Party School during his recent visit to Beijing.