DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

20-member PTI delegation sets off for China on 7-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated November 19, 2018

Email

The 7-day visit will feature meetings on bilateral relations; briefing on China's political history. — File
The 7-day visit will feature meetings on bilateral relations; briefing on China's political history. — File

A 20-member Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Monday left for China on a seven-day visit during which it will be briefed on Beijing's political history and review the Chinese ruling party's successes in eradicating poverty and corruption in the country.

PTI Central Secretary General Arshad Daad is leading the delegation, which was extended an invite by the Communist Party of China, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both parties are expected to hold meetings where they discuss matters of "bilateral value", according to Radio Pakistan.

A briefing on China's political history and inter-departmental arrangements will also be given to the PTI delegation, along with a review of Beijing's successes in eradication of poverty and corruption from the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has often praised the Chinese government's efforts for poverty alleviation.

"This is where we admire China so much. No country in human history, has ever taken 700 million people out of poverty in 30 years as China has done," he said while delivering a speech at the Central Party School during his recent visit to Beijing.

PAK CHINA TIES

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Nusrat
Nov 19, 2018 12:26pm

free of cost??????

Recommend 0
Adi
Nov 19, 2018 12:26pm

Why PTI members, why not government !

Recommend 0
fida
Nov 19, 2018 12:32pm

You do not have to go to China to learn how they eradicated poverty and corruption. Mao did not live in a Palace like Bani Gala covering 00 Marlas and having unauthorized construction.

Recommend 0
Imran
Nov 19, 2018 12:33pm

Who is financing 20 members 7 days visit for poverty reduction mission? why taking too many ppl? 1 or 2 persons were sufficient and on thier return they would have shared knowledge here with the rest.

Incompetence raising head.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 19, 2018 12:46pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Remember, there is no free lunch anywhere in today's capitalistic world.

Recommend 0
Azhar
Nov 19, 2018 01:17pm

Free tour to China on public money.

Recommend 0
Zia
Nov 19, 2018 01:38pm

Pakistan long needed a single party system like Turkey and China and finally it seems PTI has just about arrived to fulfill it..!!!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Saddar massacre

Saddar massacre

The demolition in Karachi’s Saddar area is inhumane and shameless.
Media blues

Media blues

Umair Javed
The young and urban population is the future market for Pakistan’s media and cultural production industry.

Editorial

Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.
Updated November 18, 2018

Media unity

A clear message of unity has been sent out by the journalist community in the US.
November 18, 2018

Sri Lanka’s lawmakers

OF late, some very ugly scenes have played out in the Sri Lankan legislature. According to details, the pandemonium...