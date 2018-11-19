20-member PTI delegation sets off for China on 7-day visit
A 20-member Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation on Monday left for China on a seven-day visit during which it will be briefed on Beijing's political history and review the Chinese ruling party's successes in eradicating poverty and corruption in the country.
PTI Central Secretary General Arshad Daad is leading the delegation, which was extended an invite by the Communist Party of China, Radio Pakistan reported.
Both parties are expected to hold meetings where they discuss matters of "bilateral value", according to Radio Pakistan.
A briefing on China's political history and inter-departmental arrangements will also be given to the PTI delegation, along with a review of Beijing's successes in eradication of poverty and corruption from the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has often praised the Chinese government's efforts for poverty alleviation.
"This is where we admire China so much. No country in human history, has ever taken 700 million people out of poverty in 30 years as China has done," he said while delivering a speech at the Central Party School during his recent visit to Beijing.
Comments (7)
free of cost??????
Why PTI members, why not government !
You do not have to go to China to learn how they eradicated poverty and corruption. Mao did not live in a Palace like Bani Gala covering 00 Marlas and having unauthorized construction.
Who is financing 20 members 7 days visit for poverty reduction mission? why taking too many ppl? 1 or 2 persons were sufficient and on thier return they would have shared knowledge here with the rest.
Incompetence raising head.
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Remember, there is no free lunch anywhere in today's capitalistic world.
Free tour to China on public money.
Pakistan long needed a single party system like Turkey and China and finally it seems PTI has just about arrived to fulfill it..!!!