'Appeasement does not work with US': Shireen Mazari claps back at Trump over tirade against Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated November 19, 2018

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to respond to Trump's remarks in an interview.
A day after United States President Donald Trump claimed that Pakistan "does not do anything for his country", Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari took to Twitter to remind the US head of state of the losses incurred by Pakistan over the years.

"The loss of Pakistani lives in US War on Terror, the free space for Raymond Davis and other operatives, the illegal killings by drone attacks — the list is endless," said Mazari on Monday, adding, "once again history shows appeasement does not work".

While speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump attempted to justify his administration's decision at the start of 2018 to pull "military aid" to Pakistan by linking it to Osama bin Laden being found in Pakistan in 2011.

“They [Pakistan] don’t do a damn thing for us,” the US president said.

Mazari called "Trump's tirade against Pakistan" a lesson for those Pakistani leaders "who kept appeasing the US esp after 9/11!".

The minister added: "Whether China or Iran, US policies of containment and isolation do not coincide with Pakistan's strategic interests."

Read: Shireen Mazari calls out Trump's ignorance on US role in destabilising ME

In reply to another tweet calling out Trump over his remarks, Mazari said: "@realDonaldTrump suffers conveniently from perpetual historic amnesia!"

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif also took note of Trump's remarks, saying: "We continue to pay in blood for what we did for USA."

Relations between the United States and Pakistan, which began to strain in 2011, reached a new low in January when Trump suspended US security assistance to Islamabad over the alleged presence of Afghan militant groups in Fata. The government as well as the military had rejected the charge as incorrect.

The Inter-Services Public Relations had clarified at the time that that the Coalition Support Fund, received from the US, is reimbursement of money spent for operations in support of the coalition for regional peace.

Osama bin Laden

Speaking of the compound in Abbottabad where bin Laden was found in 2011, Trump said in the Fox News interview: "You know, living — think of this — living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion," adding: "I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer."

"But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there," he continued.

"We give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year... [bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year — which we don’t give them anymore, by the way. I ended it because they don’t do anything for us."

Contrary to Trump's insinuations, former US president Barack Obama, under whose tenure the bin Laden raid was carried out, while speaking at a summit last year had said: "We had no evidence that Pakistan was aware of his presence — that is something that we looked at."

PAK US TIES

Parvez
Nov 19, 2018 12:03pm

Absolutely agree with Dr. Mazari.

Asad
Nov 19, 2018 12:03pm

Great Courageous Response by the Minister.

GHALIBJEEE
Nov 19, 2018 12:03pm

Can anybody teach PTI ministers that stupidity does need to be answered with stupidity.

The urge for PTI leaders to be in the limelight is maybe driven by the desire to take the role of the leadership after IK.

But this is getting out of control and damaging for the country.

Atif Khan
Nov 19, 2018 12:07pm

As UnAmerican as any American president can be. The world will just have to wait out his eventual impeachment.

random
Nov 19, 2018 12:09pm

No more free lunches.

Shah
Nov 19, 2018 12:10pm

Trump is a bully he only understands one language it is time Pakistan raises the fee for NATO forces for using its land and air space,see how quickly Trump would see Pakistan's help in Afghanistan.

Dr.M.S.Awan
Nov 19, 2018 12:10pm

Pakistan does not need Trumps aid.We should not have joined Americas war in Afghanistan in the first place.It was a big mistake.Pakistan must secure its borders and leave America to finish what it started many years ago. We are an independent state and Mr.Trump can not dictate us what to do.

Umer
Nov 19, 2018 12:12pm

(leaders "who kept appeasing the US esp after 9/11!"), I believe Mr. Musharraf was the primary leader then and our current leader was one of his main supporters (at that time). Lets hope people have not forgotten this.

Pervez
Nov 19, 2018 12:13pm

I hope IK is listening and close all supply lines to US efforts on Afghanistan. Not our fight

Uzair
Nov 19, 2018 12:27pm

Better make it payment in advance for every truck and anything else US related. At least their current administration has clearly shown they aren't reliable.

Wiredasian
Nov 19, 2018 12:27pm

Great response Dr. Mazari, please continue to expose US selective memory, and misinformation.

tQ
Nov 19, 2018 12:28pm

Short on water, food, electricity, cash....on the verge of population explosion. Pakistan need to set it's priorities right. President of U.S can talk nonsense because he is President of U.S. Let our acts do the talking.

Aurora
Nov 19, 2018 12:35pm

So Ms Mazari speaks for IK again.

Ahmed bin Babar
Nov 19, 2018 12:36pm

US should respect our national interests instead of unfriendly propaganda which doesn't help our mutual interests...

Lahori
Nov 19, 2018 12:38pm

@Atif Khan,
Will USA work for you??

The Truth Spy
Nov 19, 2018 12:39pm

@GHALIBJEEE, relax don't be emotional learn to live on your own

Veer Singh
Nov 19, 2018 12:40pm

Is Ms. Mazari the Foreign Minister of Pakistan?

arshad
Nov 19, 2018 12:41pm

@Pervez, wishful thinking but pakistan cant afford to offend usa, its a fight we cannot win. our economy is in very bad shape and cannot afford sanctions.

RAJA CHILL
Nov 19, 2018 12:46pm

Dr. Mazari can counter Trump based on what Pakistan has to say but the truth is that OBL case has done enough damage.

Ayaan
Nov 19, 2018 12:46pm

How about American ethics and laws about S400 by India?

naveed
Nov 19, 2018 12:53pm

throw his money back . We do not have any brainstorming politician who will not follow us order. We are being used by everyone

Pakistani1
Nov 19, 2018 12:59pm

Why Pakistan Government or leaders do not list down what Pakistan has done to help USA ?

Ali Kazmi
Nov 19, 2018 01:11pm

@arshad,

If our economy is in very bad shape what is Trump going to do for us?

Raaz
Nov 19, 2018 01:15pm

@Pervez, My friend, most of the top politicians and Army Generals have their business and investment interests in USA. Their kids study in USA.

Ali Kazmi
Nov 19, 2018 01:15pm

Whenever the war is not going well in Afghanistan US goes through these fits.

Ahmed
Nov 19, 2018 01:16pm

Well done for speaking up.

Ali Kazmi
Nov 19, 2018 01:19pm

In the short term US needs only one thing from Pakistan, access to Afghanistan. As long as the US is getting that for free there is no reason for them to pay us anything.

Saif Zulfiqar
Nov 19, 2018 01:27pm

Never ever trust US. We are very happy with China, Russia and our various muslim countries.

Prateik
Nov 19, 2018 01:30pm

Madam Mazari please don't forget that 0.4 million people of Pakistan earn their livelihood in USA. Please be diplomatic in your speeches.

Leo
Nov 19, 2018 01:36pm

She should know that Pakistanis work and live in US, not the other way around.

NK
Nov 19, 2018 01:37pm

@GHALIBJEEE, You are too naive.

Iqbal Z K
Nov 19, 2018 01:39pm

Well done Mazari

