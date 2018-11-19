BAP founder deplores information minister’s statement

QUETTA: Founder of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and former Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi on Sunday deplored federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s claim that Rs1,500 billion given to Balochistan during the past 10 years were plundered.

Fawad Chaudhry had said that funds of Rs1,500bn had been given to Balochistan in the past, but there was not even a single well-equipped hospital in the province and its people had to go to other provinces to get treatment.

Mr Hashmi said the minister’s statement hurt the sentiments of the already deprived people of Balochis­tan, adding that in the presence of such friends Prime Minister Imran Khan did not need enemies.

Says such remarks can create misunderstanding between Islamabad and Quetta

“Such irresponsible statements could create misunderstandings between Islamabad and Quetta,” he warned.

The BAP leader said: “If Balochistan asks for settlement of its outstanding dues of 71 years pending against the federal government the amount would reach trillions of rupees which were not paid to the province.”

He said Islamabad even could not settle the account of Sui gas which Balochistan was providing for the past 65 years across the country.

He said by supplying its natural gas Balochistan played a very important role in fulfilling the energy requirements of the country and its development and prosperity.

Mr Hashmi said Balochis­tan remained deprived of its own natural gas which reached every corner of the country as a few areas of six districts could get this commodity. “Rest of Balochistan is still waiting for gas,” he said.

Mr Hashmi, who played an important role in forming the BAP, said that such statements would further enhance the sense of deprivation among the people of Balochistan.

“Such statements of a federal minister, who is heading a responsible ministry, will not only harm democracy but also threaten the integrity of the country,” he said.

He offered to provide elected representatives to the federal government to help run the affairs of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2018