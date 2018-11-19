DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CJP issues notice to PPSC on plea of ‘differently abled’ candidate

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated November 19, 2018

Email

The Supreme Court of Pakistan.— AFP/File
The Supreme Court of Pakistan.— AFP/File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has issued a notice to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on an application moved by a candidate who had passed the Central Superior Services (CSS) written examination-2011, and challenged his failure in the interview for the provincial service jobs because of the speech fluency disorder.

Syed Zubair Habib Gillani pleaded through Advocate Humayon Faiz that he suffered from speech impediment and national and international certificates confirmed the condition.

He said he had speech fluency disorder and could not compete with other candidates in interviews.

“Previously, I have also qualified for CSS written examination-2011. The candidates having marks lesser than me in written exam were allocated in police and district management group (DMG) (on open merit). The medical board of FPSC itself declared me a candidate with speech problem. But in the final interview I was given low score, and I could not secure a position even in the last group. I was hurt because I was a victim of nature and a state institution discriminated (against me) just on the basis of something which was beyond my conscious control.”

He said that in 2014, the Government of Australia declared him as an ‘Emerging Leader of Pakistan’ and conferred on him the Australian Leadership Award-2014.

He said he did his two-year Masters in Public Policy from Australian National University.

“I appeared in the provincial competitive exam -- PMS-2017 -- and passed the written examination. I have sent a written application to the Chairman PPSC and let the interview panel know about my speech disorder and submitted all required medical certificates but I was again declared ‘fail’ in the interview on Nov 16, 2018.”

He said there were two seats reserved for the differently able persons in the PMS and these were still vacant due to non-availability of the candidates.

Mr Gillani said a state institution discriminated against him just on the basis of something which was beyond his control.

He requested the chief justice to direct the PPSC to review its decision and consider his case for the seats reserved for the differently able persons.

The chief justice sought a reply from the commission by Nov 29.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Saddar massacre

Saddar massacre

The demolition in Karachi’s Saddar area is inhumane and shameless.
Media blues

Media blues

Umair Javed
The young and urban population is the future market for Pakistan’s media and cultural production industry.

Editorial

Updated November 19, 2018

Poor lawmaking record

Legislation remains one glaring omission in PTI's list of achievements of their first 100 days in office.
Updated November 19, 2018

GB reforms

To deny a people their fundamental rights is to unduly test their patience, even their loyalty to the nation.
Updated November 19, 2018

Women’s cricket

Once again, Pakistan’s women cricketers failed to make an impression.
Updated November 18, 2018

Media unity

A clear message of unity has been sent out by the journalist community in the US.
November 18, 2018

Sri Lanka’s lawmakers

OF late, some very ugly scenes have played out in the Sri Lankan legislature. According to details, the pandemonium...