CJP issues notice to PPSC on plea of ‘differently abled’ candidate

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has issued a notice to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on an application moved by a candidate who had passed the Central Superior Services (CSS) written examination-2011, and challenged his failure in the interview for the provincial service jobs because of the speech fluency disorder.

Syed Zubair Habib Gillani pleaded through Advocate Humayon Faiz that he suffered from speech impediment and national and international certificates confirmed the condition.

He said he had speech fluency disorder and could not compete with other candidates in interviews.

“Previously, I have also qualified for CSS written examination-2011. The candidates having marks lesser than me in written exam were allocated in police and district management group (DMG) (on open merit). The medical board of FPSC itself declared me a candidate with speech problem. But in the final interview I was given low score, and I could not secure a position even in the last group. I was hurt because I was a victim of nature and a state institution discriminated (against me) just on the basis of something which was beyond my conscious control.”

He said that in 2014, the Government of Australia declared him as an ‘Emerging Leader of Pakistan’ and conferred on him the Australian Leadership Award-2014.

He said he did his two-year Masters in Public Policy from Australian National University.

“I appeared in the provincial competitive exam -- PMS-2017 -- and passed the written examination. I have sent a written application to the Chairman PPSC and let the interview panel know about my speech disorder and submitted all required medical certificates but I was again declared ‘fail’ in the interview on Nov 16, 2018.”

He said there were two seats reserved for the differently able persons in the PMS and these were still vacant due to non-availability of the candidates.

Mr Gillani said a state institution discriminated against him just on the basis of something which was beyond his control.

He requested the chief justice to direct the PPSC to review its decision and consider his case for the seats reserved for the differently able persons.

The chief justice sought a reply from the commission by Nov 29.

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2018