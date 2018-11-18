DAWN.COM

PM Khan says taking U-turn a 'hallmark of great leadership'

Dawn.comUpdated November 18, 2018

Prime Minister Imran Khan says taking u-turns is important to "reach one's objective". — File photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his stance on the importance of flexibility in the actions or thoughts of leaders, saying that taking a "U-turn" was a "hallmark of great leadership".

In a message posted on his official Twitter account, the prime minister said, "Doing a U-turn (sic) to reach one's objective is the hallmark of great leadership just as lying to save ill-gotten wealth is the hallmark of crooks".

The premier also took a jibe at his opponents, saying "lying to save ill-gotten wealth is the hallmark of crooks".

On Friday, PM Khan — who has often been termed as the “master of U-turns” by his opposition — had told a group of journalists that a "leader who does not do timely U-turns is not a real leader".

Take a look: 'Are we invading Russia in winter?' — politicians, media react to PM's statement on U-turns

The premier, in his conversation with reporters at the PM Office, had reflected on the failure of leaders like Adolf Hitler and Napoleon Bonaparte, saying that they "faced defeat as they did not change their strategies according to the situation and (as a result) their armies were marooned in Russia".

The statement had drawn criticism from opposition parties. PPP leader Khursheed Shah had questioned the examples of leaders which PM Khan gave, saying that the premier had “called himself Hitler” by referring to him.

Ninety days

Cyril Almeida
PTI turned the political volume to maximum for several years and are struggling to turn it down to a reasonable level.

Updated November 18, 2018

A clear message of unity has been sent out by the journalist community in the US.
November 18, 2018

OF late, some very ugly scenes have played out in the Sri Lankan legislature. According to details, the pandemonium...
November 17, 2018

THE tone has hardened, but the message is not yet clear. On Thursday, PPP supremo and former president of Pakistan...
November 17, 2018

THE Competition Commission is preparing to recommend to the government that it should renegotiate the long-term...
November 17, 2018

IT seems that a section of the legal community in Pakistan is keen to exhibit how not to fight one's case. The...