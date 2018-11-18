3 security personnel martyred in Quetta IED blast

At least three security personnel were martyred and three others injured in Quetta's Margate area on Sunday when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting a security forces vehicle was detonated, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) spokesperson Khan Wasey, the roadside IED targeted a security forces vehicle transporting rations to the security personnel.

The injured FC personnel were transported to Combined Military Hospital Quetta where they were said to be out of danger.

Earlier on Saturday night, a retired deputy inspector general of police was gunned down in Junior Assistant Colony in Quetta.

According to police, unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on former DIG (crime) Naeem Kakar when he was coming out of a mosque. They said Kakar was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.