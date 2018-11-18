DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

YouTube now offering free streaming of movies

Dawn.comNovember 18, 2018

Email

Users will be able to watch a limited number of titles for free on YouTube.
Users will be able to watch a limited number of titles for free on YouTube.

YouTube users in some parts of the world ─ not including Pakistan ─ can now stream select films on the platform for free as long as they are willing to sit through commercial breaks, according to an AdAge report.

YouTube had already rolled out a feature allowing users to purchase television shows and films for viewing on its platform.

However, starting in October this year, the online streaming service quietly launched a channel allowing free streaming ─ supported by ads ─ of a limited number of films.

The collection includes classics like the Pink Panther series, the Rocky series and The Terminator so far.

"We saw this opportunity based on user demand, beyond just offering paid movies. Can we do ad-supported movies, free to the user?" Director of Product Management YouTube Rohit Dhawan said while speaking to AdAge.

The new free streaming facility also "presents a nice opportunity for advertisers", Dhawan said.

Sponsorship will also depend on how far movie studios are willing and able to adapt to the growing market of digital streaming for films.

YouTube has about 1.9 billion users per month and according to recent stats released by the site, with almost 20 per cent users accessing the online streaming platform via smart TVs.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Ninety days

Ninety days

Cyril Almeida
PTI turned the political volume to maximum for several years and are struggling to turn it down to a reasonable level.

Editorial

Updated November 18, 2018

Media unity

A clear message of unity has been sent out by the journalist community in the US.
November 18, 2018

Sri Lanka’s lawmakers

OF late, some very ugly scenes have played out in the Sri Lankan legislature. According to details, the pandemonium...
November 17, 2018

Zardari’s oblique warning

THE tone has hardened, but the message is not yet clear. On Thursday, PPP supremo and former president of Pakistan...
November 17, 2018

Revisiting LNG price

THE Competition Commission is preparing to recommend to the government that it should renegotiate the long-term...
November 17, 2018

Lawyers’ hooliganism

IT seems that a section of the legal community in Pakistan is keen to exhibit how not to fight one’s case. The...