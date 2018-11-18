Imran Khan meets UAE prime minister amid reports of financial assistance package
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an official visit, held a meeting with his counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, read a statement issued by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
Imran Khan met the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai for the first time after taking oath as the premier. Matters of bilateral interests, and important international and regional issues came under discussion during the meeting.
The prime minister was invited to the UAE by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. He travelled there on Sunday on a one-day visit amid reports that the UAE is ready to extend financial assistance to Pakistan.
PM Khan was received by the crown prince at an official reception at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Following the reception, PM Khan and the Pakistani delegation — including Finance Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa — met the Abu Dhabi crown prince and his delegation, and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of relations, the leaders of the two countries agreed to take immediate measures to further elevate their historic partnership. They resolved to strengthen trade and economic ties and eliminate all impediments to a seamless flow of bilateral trade and investment.
According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, the two sides agreed to chalk out a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate cooperation and partnership in areas encompassing trade, investment, economic development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture, with a view to accrue early dividends from the economic partnership.
Acknowledging the contribution of Pakistani professionals as well as skilled and unskilled workers in the development of UAE, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation on all labour related issues.
This is the prime minister's second trip to the UAE in as many months.
During his last visit to Abu Dhabi on Sept 19, the two countries had agreed to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations.
The government had, during a later visit of an Emirati delegation to Islamabad, made a formal request for assistance.
The signals from the UAE were positive and the government was hopeful of getting what officials are calling "a good package".
Some say it would be comparable with the Saudi bailout of $6 billion — $3bn in balance of payments support and a deferred payment facility on oil imports worth $3bn.
The UAE is one of the major oil suppliers to Pakistan.
The government has also been in talks with the Chinese government for an assistance package after PM Khan’s visit to Beijing. However, the outcome of the negotiations are still unknown. It is believed that China has asked for more discussion on the matter.
Meanwhile, the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan facility are concluding next week, with Finance Minister Asad Umar optimistic about reaching a basic agreement with the Fund by November 20.
Umar had, after the trip to China, announced that the impending balance of payments crisis had been averted after Beijing and Riyadh's pledges of help.
Umar has in a TV interview said: "Where we stand today, the current account deficit may total $12-13bn this [fiscal] year."
So glad it is raining.
Great idea of generate "resource" within one day! Enjoy party!
How much is the expectation from here?
KSA, China, Abu Dhabi, Malyasia and IMF.
Great news for another grant. Thank you PMIK and UAe
Guard of Honor, Red Carpet treatment, all the protocols for only a day visit, shows how much this government is valued in the region.
IK will return with an even better news, than he got from KSA.
Good job PM Khan. Keep up the good work for Pakistan and ignore your critics. The nation is right behind you.
Why some irrelevant members of the team are there? Free trip to Abu Dhabi, I guess.
mashallah he is loved all over the world.
As per Imrans claim he got big package from China....then why ask another country?? Asking money everywhere and passing that as achievement has become a norm. Common sir, lets get real and start working from basic, don't over hype anything.
fingers crossed.. we have to come out of BoP situation at all possible ways and come back stronger than over and have to start the re-building process to secure future of coming generations.
Pakistan`s former rulers have virtually ruined its economy primarily by plundering and then by executing non viable projects like orange line. Imran Khan is running around & asking friendly countries for help.Once Pakistan regains financial strength,these loans will be returned.Furthermore, Pakistan needs to strengthen its accountabilty system so as to stop plundering and waste of national resources.
A good day, must be productive
@Ashish Kumar,
Nice to see more neighbours from across the border are 'worried' over this than us!
one more loan
Does "a good package" mean a big loan?
Nawaz destroyer relations with most countries which IK is now rebuilding.
I think Pakistan will get some good news from UAE too, but what is the chief of army staff doing in this meeting? Some defence related matters perhaps?
I'm a Pakistani and I really feel embarrassed!
why general bajwa ?
Two trips to UAE in two months.
Hope it is a Big package.
@Chinpaksaddique, be very careful of Dubai. They are in financial crisis and maybe want a peice of cpec pie.
All those commentators who are feeling embarrassed by the trips of an honest PM were missing in action whe Zardari and Nawaz clan was robbing the wealth and land of Pakistan.A note of caution for Imran Khan that all these packages will only help the the nation if a good fiscal discipline is adopted contracts are NOT awarded to cronies and leakage and theft is stopped.Unless economic belt tightening is achieved we will not be able to break the Kashkol.
PTI 100 days agenda is completely failed.
Better to borrow without interest as interest can be in millions of dollars. Many countries and even some our politicians like to see Pakistan never gets up economically and stay in the financial quagmire that Nawaz Sharif and zardari have created. So, all negative comments and disapprovals are not sincere for Pakistan and for the current government.
@Navigator, nothing to be embarrased about. This is what happens when less than one percent of countrys population actually pays income tax. If the nation doesnt want to feel embarrassed, it should start paying the damn taxes.
@Navigator, why do you feel ashamed.
Care to give another solution to Pakistan financial situation.
Countries around the approach other nations for financial help to get back on its feet.
Look at Germany after the 2nd world war. Approached Pakistan for a loan.
Seeking another aid???
Isn't Imran doing more or less the same as Nawaz around foreign tours? Seeking bailouts and trying to secure more loans? What about the austerity claims? And yet the current government wants to account for the expenditure of foreign tours by the previous governments?
@Navigator,
Have you asked why NS and AZ got away with stealing and leaving the country bankrupt?
PM Imran Khan is getting loans from everywhere. I wonder whether it is sign of strength it weakness.
There are three countries- UAE, Saudi Arabia and China...All weather friends..this will be last visit for any package so let us bear it
Good job, Pakistan zindabad ...
@Navigator,
No you are not. Don't pretend!