3 killed, 15 injured in grenade attack on Nirankari Bhawan gurdwara in Amritsar

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated November 18, 2018

People gather outside after a blast at Nirankari Bhawan, a prayer hall in Adliwal village near Amritsar, India. — AP
Relatives of Sukhdev Singh, who was killed in a grenade attack at the Nirankari Satsang Bhawan, weep at a hospital in Amritsar. —AFP

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a grenade attack at Nirankari Bhawan gurdwara in Amritsar, Indian media reported on Sunday.

Around 250 followers of the Nirankari spiritual group, who are considered heretics by most Sikhs, had gathered for morning prayers in Amritsar's Adliwal village when two men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and threw the explosive at them.

“Three people have died and 15-20 are injured,” senior police officer Surinder Pal Singh Parmar told reporters.

Nirankari followers are at odds with mainstream Sikhs who dominate in Punjab. Unlike most Sikhs, Nirankaris accept the authority of a living guru (spiritual guide). Its members also differ from other Sikhs in their disapproval of the militant brotherhood of the Khalsa.

Eyewitnesses said that the attackers also had assault rifles, The Hindustan Times reported. A witness said the attackers were wearing white and had covered themselves in shawls.

Police officer Dinesh Singh says the two masked men threw the grenade at a prayer hall. It exploded away from the main congregation in the compound, where hundreds of devotees were praying, he said.

The injured are being treated in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Ivy Hospital in Amritsar. Authorities have not yet blamed anyone for the attack.

Indian province of Punjab has been largely peaceful for over two decades after the state's authorities brutally suppressed a violent insurgency for an independent Sikh homeland in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The attack has triggered a security alert across the state as it gears up for the big Guru Nanak Prakash Diwas festival on Friday.

Fastrack
Nov 18, 2018 01:54pm

Sikhs are fed up of being treated as second rate citizens. This is the reward of asking for 1984 Sikh massacre justice. The anger is boiling over now.

RationalBabu
Nov 18, 2018 03:22pm

@Fastrack, please let the story unfold first before commenting.

S
Nov 18, 2018 04:50pm

@Fastrack, do not spread falsehood. There is no mass movement in India by the Sikhs. India will soon prove who's behind this terrorist act.

Vijay Jamwal
Nov 18, 2018 05:12pm

@Fastrack I'm 100% Sure you are not an Indian Sikh. Because No Indian Sikh would say such thing.

Faif
Nov 18, 2018 05:16pm

Fasttrack mind your business. Sikhs and Hindus are United against terrorists.

Ayub
Nov 18, 2018 06:59pm

Very sad. Terrorism in any form of its menifestation and in any part of the world is condemnable. .

Ajit
Nov 18, 2018 07:02pm

Sikhs are among the most affluent, literate and well off communities in India. Whatever gave you the idea that they are second class citizens.

Asif A. Shah
Nov 18, 2018 07:52pm

I resolutely condemn this despicable attack at the religious place of Sikhs. I hope that that the culprits would be apprehended and punished according to the law of the land. My condolences for the victims and their loved ones.

Sakthi
Nov 18, 2018 07:56pm

We are proud of our sikh brothers and sisters. No one can make any rift among us.

