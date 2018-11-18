DAWN.COM

3 killed, 10 injured in alleged grenade attack on gurdwara in Amritsar

AP | Dawn.comUpdated November 18, 2018

People gather outside after a blast at Nirankari Bhawan, a prayer hall in Adliwal village near Amritsar, India. — AP
At least three people were killed in a grenade attack at Nirankari Bhawan gurdwara in Amritsar, Indian media reported on Sunday.

About 15 injured people were hospitalised, according to police officer Dinesh Singh.

According to initial reports, the congregation at the gurdwara — that is located in Amritsar's Adliwal village — was attacked by two unidentified persons on a motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said that the attackers also had assault rifles, The Hindustan Times reported.

Police officer Dinesh Singh says the two masked men threw the grenade at a prayer hall. It exploded away from the main congregation in the compound, where hundreds of devotees were praying, he said.

The injured are being treated in the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Ivy Hospital in Amritsar.

Authorities have not yet blamed anyone for the attack.

Indian province of Punjab has been largely peaceful for over two decades after the state's authorities brutally suppressed a violent insurgency for an independent Sikh homeland in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Nov 18, 2018 01:54pm

Sikhs are fed up of being treated as second rate citizens. This is the reward of asking for 1984 Sikh massacre justice. The anger is boiling over now.

