Tableeghi Jamaat amir Haji Abdul Wahab passes away

Javed Hussain | Nauman LiaquatUpdated November 18, 2018

Ameer of Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) Haji Badul Wahab
Amir of the Tableeghi Jamaat (TJ), Haji Abdul Wahab, passed away in Lahore on Sunday at the age of 95 after a battle with dengue.

Haji Abdul Wahab had been admitted to Doctors' Hospital for the past few days after being afflicted with dengue. He also suffered from asthma and was put on life support yesterday, according to a close aide of his belonging to the Tableeghi Jamaat.

His funeral is expected to be held at the Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtamagah after Maghrib prayers today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief and sorrow over Haji Wahab's demise, Radio Pakistan reported. He offered his condolences to the bereaved family, and said Haji Wahab's services as a religious scholar will always be remembered.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri expressed deep sorrow over Haji Wahab's demise.

"Haji Abdul Wahab's contribution to religious affairs will always be remembered," he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also expressed his sorrow over the Tableeghi Jamaat amir's death, according to Radio Pakistan.

He said Haji Abdul Wahab rendered innumerable services towards the preaching and spread of Islam's message. He recalled that the TJ leader always based his preaching on Islam's message of peace, and had proved through his conduct that sentiments of peace and love can bring lasting changes in the mindset and character of a person.

Various PML-N leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Amir Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb offered their condolences to the family of the deceased and acknowledged the amir's contributions to religious affairs.

Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq said that Haji Wahab spent his entire life in the service of Islam.

"His services in trying to spread Islam are irreplaceable," the JI chief added.

Aamir F Mahar
Nov 18, 2018 12:52pm

Sad

