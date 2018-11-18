DAWN.COM

JUI-S says won’t allow exhumation of Sami’s body

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated November 18, 2018

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) on Saturday said it would not allow exhumation of the body of Maulana Samiul Haq for a postmortem as police had got permission from a sessions judge of Rawalpindi in this regard.

“We have not yet received any official or court order regarding exhumation of the body of Shaheed Maulana Samiul Haq, but why we will allow the postmortem today which was refused yesterday (immediately after the incident),” said JUI-S provincial chief Maulana Yousaf Shah.

He said that they had not received any notice regarding postmortem, adding it was the right of heirs of a family to allow police to conduct it or not. He said that in this connection the decision of Shariat Court was also available that the government could not force a family for the postmortem.

The JUI-S leader said that the history showed that the government had never arrested any culprit on the basis of postmortems. He said that the government had failed to arrest the killers so far and now was trying to hide its failure on the pretext of postmortem.

Mr Shah said that let the government arrest the killers of SP Tahir Dawar as his postmortem had been done by both the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan. He, however, said that a final decision would be taken after receiving proper notice.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2018

Alla Bux
Nov 18, 2018 09:45am

No postmortem, no arrests, no prosecution. End of story.

