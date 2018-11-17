DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Former police officer gunned down in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated November 17, 2018

Email

Muhammad Naeem Kakar was walking after offering prayers when unknown attackers opened fire on him. — File
Muhammad Naeem Kakar was walking after offering prayers when unknown attackers opened fire on him. — File

A former deputy inspector general of police was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Quetta on Saturday evening, police said.

Muhammad Naeem Kakar was walking after offering prayers at a mosque when unknown attackers opened fire on him in Junior Assistant Colony area, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema told DawnNewsTV.

Kakar was critically injured in the firing and breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital.

Cheema said the assailants escaped unhurt from the site.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies were quick at the spot. An investigation has been ordered into the incident.

"At this point of time, I cannot say whether it was a targeted killing or not," DIG Cheema said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kakar had served as DIG special branch and on other important positions in Balochistan.

The incident comes less than a month after a police constable was shot dead in Nawan Killi area of the provincial capital.

Police officers are said to be high-risk targets in Balochistan.

Balochistan has been divided into two areas – A and B – based on how their security is organised. Police are responsible for maintaining law and order in Category A areas ─ 10 per cent of the province ─ while Category B is under the control of the Balochistan Levies. However, 90pc of violent crime occurs in Category A areas that are covered by police.

The high level of organisation in police ranks is believed to be one of the factors that incite violence against it by terrorist outfits.

Around 2001, at the onset of the deterioration in Balochistan’s security situation, Baloch separatists would target police constables in Quetta, mainly because most cops hailed from Punjab.

With the passage of time, as the ethnic composition of the police department changed, sectarian and militant outfits began carrying out attacks against cops. In recent years, most targeted attacks against policemen have been claimed by the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) or the TTP.

A number of attacks in Balochistan last year targeted senior police officials.

According to the police department, it has lost over 830 officers and constables in different incidents since 1979.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

November 17, 2018

Zardari’s oblique warning

THE tone has hardened, but the message is not yet clear. On Thursday, PPP supremo and former president of Pakistan...
November 17, 2018

Revisiting LNG price

THE Competition Commission is preparing to recommend to the government that it should renegotiate the long-term...
November 17, 2018

Lawyers’ hooliganism

IT seems that a section of the legal community in Pakistan is keen to exhibit how not to fight one’s case. The...
Updated November 16, 2018

Yemen peace plan

The ruinous war in Yemen is a blot on the global conscience.
Updated November 16, 2018

Journalist in jail

High drama and a lack of self-restraint have often characterised the actions of law enforcers across the country.