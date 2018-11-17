DAWN.COM

PM Khan to meet UAE royalty during day-long visit tomorrow

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated November 17, 2018

PM Imran Khan in conversation with Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his last visit to UAE in Septemeber. —Photo courtesy Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed's Twitter account
Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for a day-long visit during which he will meet the country's top leadership, the Foreign Office has announced.

The premier will undertake the visit at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

"Matters of bilateral, regional and global interest will be discussed in the meeting between the prime minister and the crown prince," the FO statement said.

Khan will be accompanied on the trip by the ministers for foreign affairs, finance, petroleum and power and the adviser to the prime minister on commerce.

According to the FO, the prime minister will also hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE.

Khan's latest visit to the UAE comes nearly two months after he first visited the Emirates following his election as the prime minister.

