SP Tahir Dawar's brother rejects JIT, calls for investigation at 'international level'

Ali AkbarNovember 17, 2018

Ahmedud Din Dawar wants his brother's murder to be investigated internationally. — Photo provided by author
The brother of martyred Superintendent of Police (SP) Tahir Khan Dawar on Saturday rejected the seven-member joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe his sibling's brutal murder.

On Friday, the Islamabad chief commissioner constituted a JIT, and assigned SP Police Investigation, Islamabad as the team's convener.

However, Ahmedud Din Dawar — SP Dawar's brother — said he "rejects the JIT formed in Pakistan."

"My brother went missing from a sensitive city, and his body was found in Afghanistan," he said, adding that the case does not involve "a single country but two countries".

"And when two countries are connected then the decision should also be made at an international level," he added. "Due to the nature of this case, an international JIT should be formed to [investigate this]."

SP Dawar, chief of Peshawar police’s rural circle, was kidnapped in the G-10/4 area of Islamabad on October 26. On Nov 13, his body was found in a remote area of the Afghan province of Nangarhar and a day later, FO said that Afghan officials had confirmed that the tortured body found was indeed that of Dawar.

Following a two-day delay and hours-long negotiations on Thursday, the Afghan side had reluctantly handed over the body of the officer of Peshawar police to his family. The issue of handing over of the body of SP Dawar flared up a diplomatic row as government officials accused the Afghan side of playing politics over a body and delaying its handover.

