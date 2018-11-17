DAWN.COM

SC orders Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai to be transferred out of Karachi

Rana BilalUpdated November 17, 2018

Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed is one of several being probed in the fake bank accounts case. — File
The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered that Summit Bank Vice-Chairman Hussain Lawai and Omni Group officials Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed — three of several being probed over alleged laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts — be transferred out of Karachi.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed that Lawai and Abdul Ghani be moved to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and Anwar Majeed to Pims hospital in Islamabad.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the case requested the court to transfer the suspects out of the port city so they could interview them — a move that was opposed by Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed's counsel.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while heading a two-member SC bench today, asked Anwar's counsel: "Why do you say this again and again that Anwar Majeed and others should not be transferred from Karachi to anywhere?"

The top judge dismissed the counsel's objection, noting: "These are very influential people. They cannot be investigated while still in Sindh."

The chief justice also directed the JIT to complete and furnish its report in 10 days.

Anwar's counsel told the court that Omni Group has to pay Rs1.2 billion to Silkbank; Rs1.8bn to Summit Bank; Rs4.98bn to the National Bank of Pakistan and Rs4.6bn to Sindh Bank.

The counsel said that the payments will be made in the form of "cash and properties".

Justice Nisar warned the counsel that "legal action will be taken if the payments were not made by decided-upon dates".

During a hearing in September, the CJP had warned against any external pressure being applied in the case. "Convey my message to the Sindh chief minister as well," he had said. "Any pressure in this case will not be tolerated."

Fake bank accounts case

In July, the FIA had arrested Lawai and banker Taha Raza, and booked them for allegedly facilitating the opening of the 29 ‘fake’ accounts through which suspicious transactions were made to different companies, including M/s Zardari Group.

In August, Anwar — former president Asif Zardari's close aide — was also taken into custody.

In October, a progress report compiled by the aforesaid JIT had revealed that transactions of Rs54 billion were made through 107 fake bank accounts.

Shafqat
Nov 17, 2018 03:08pm

Excellent decision. In Sindh all bureaucracy and officers under the influence of local government and they cannot do anything against their lords. The corrupt people from Sindh must be interrogated outside of Sindh.

Amin-KHI
Nov 17, 2018 03:10pm

CJP is on the top who envisages how to tackle corrupt people of Pakistan. Thanks CJP for caring poor people.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Nov 17, 2018 03:23pm

Good move, and now investigate thoroughly and establish full facts, how the fake accounts were created, who was the mastermind and, how the fake accounts were created, etc. Also determine link with Asif Zardari and his cronies.

Najam
Nov 17, 2018 03:32pm

Such orders and action should have been taken in the very beginning. However, its never too late. Good move by supreme court and I hope that NAB has done some good homework against these culprits.

kaka
Nov 17, 2018 03:36pm

good move

jameel
Nov 17, 2018 03:57pm

human greed has no limits

bhaRAT©
Nov 17, 2018 04:12pm

The counsel said that the payments of billions owed to banks will be made in the form of "cash and properties".

This is how laundered money is stashed!

Black Diesel
Nov 17, 2018 04:17pm

Hats off to CJP

