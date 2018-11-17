DAWN.COM

Foreign Minister Qureshi calls on UAE counterpart in Abu Dhabi

Dawn.comNovember 17, 2018

FM Qureshi met with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.— Courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

The minister is in the UAE on a two-day trip to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum.

Participants of the Forum will discuss the changing environment of the Middle East and efforts to bring peace in the region. According to the Foreign Office, the minister will apprise the participants of the meeting about Islamabad's position on the region.

A day earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal shared that the minister had left for the UAE. In his tweet, Faisal added that foreign ministers from various countries will attend the conference which is being organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

FM Qureshi, during his official visit, will also hold meetings with leadership of the UAE and other countries.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 17, 2018 02:56pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0

