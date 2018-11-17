Beijing forum stresses joint efforts to counter propaganda against CPEC

BEIJING: Lawmakers and opinion makers from China and Pakistan on Friday called for joint efforts to highlight cooperation between the two countries and counter propaganda against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

The multi-billion dollar flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by China would remain a distant reality unless concrete steps were taken to project its true perspective.

This was the overall impression given by Chinese and Pakistani speakers at a day-long CPEC media forum organised by the China Economic Net and Pakistan-China Institute in Beijing.

In his opening remarks, Senate Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the CPEC had become a success story within a period of five years. He said that work was progressing well on the building of Gwadar port and Thar coal power and mining project as well as other infrastructure development projects and asked the media to focus on the development process and counter propaganda being generated by the vested interests.

In his keynote speech, Senator Pervaiz Rashid observed that Chinese investment under the CPEC was a remarkable initiative and said that the flagship project would revive the old Silk Road. He said the CPEC had entered a new phase of industrialisation and media had to play a vital role in quelling disinformation in the current circumstances.

He pointed out that both countries had ensured fair allocations of funds for different projects across the country and proposed to set up a joint forum of experts to hinder the propaganda against the CPEC.

In his remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid appreciated the forum for serving as a platform for Pakistani and Chinese scholars and journalists to exchange views on media collaboration and enhancing people-to-people contact.

The ambassador said in the changing environment, the media of both countries needed to work proactively to give a positive projection by showing stories of human interest. He also termed the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China a beacon of a new era of friendship between the two countries.

All-China Journalists Association Executive Secretary Wang Dongmei called for a dialogue between the media of the two countries to enhance cooperation and counter negative campaign against the CPEC.

Economic Daily Deputy Editor-in-Chief Ding Shi observed that the CPEC had driven Pakistan’s economic growth and created employment opportunities for the locals. He pointed out that after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit the two sides had agreed to expedite the CPEC.

Speaking on the occasion, former MNA Dr Shazra Kamran said there was a need to project role of women in the building of the CPEC and pointed out that a number of women were working on the Thar coal project. She said the project was also a corridor for cultural connectivity.

Pakistan Stock Exchange former chairman Muneer Kamal said that Pakistan had made remarkable success against terrorism and Karachi was now a safe city and a centre for business activities. He said China decided to invest in Pakistan at a time when no other country was ready to come and invest. The media should project the cooperation and contribute news reports for better understanding of the CPEC and its benefits.

The CGTN deputy director of news centre, Jiang Heping, said some elements were framing the CPEC as a debt trap through fake news and that the media should remove this misconception through concerted efforts.

The Director General of Gwadar Port Authority’s planning and development department, Munir Ahmed Jan, said the port was an important component of the CPEC and it was the responsibility of all stakeholders to be responsive and help the media reflect the true perspective.

Earlier, a ‘CPEC Communication Award’ for the best investigative story of the year was awarded to Pakistani and Chinese journalists.

The media forum was attended by parliamentarians, journalists, think tanks representatives, analysts and academicians from Pakistan and China.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2018